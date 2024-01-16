Tokyo Travel Guide: Areas and Activities to Avoid for a Safe and Economical Trip

Planning a trip to Tokyo? This buzzing metropolis offers a blend of the traditional and the ultra-modern, but there are certain areas and activities that tourists are advised to avoid for a safer and more cost-effective trip. From overcrowded landmarks to districts with a dubious reputation, here's what you need to know before embarking on your Tokyo adventure.
Shibuya Crossing: Caution Amid Congestion
Shibuya Crossing, a globally recognized symbol of Tokyo, is infamous for its intense pedestrian traffic. It can be a nerve-wracking experience, particularly for those unaccustomed to such dense crowds. While it's a sight to behold, visitors should stay vigilant to avoid accidents in the chaos.
Tsukiji Fish Market: Timing is Key
Tsukiji Fish Market, renowned for its early morning tuna auctions, is another must-visit destination. However, the market becomes increasingly chaotic as the day progresses. To avoid the hustle and bustle, it's recommended to visit early in the morning.
Kabukicho: A Darker Side of Tokyo
Kabukicho, famous for its adult-oriented entertainment venues, could pose potential dangers for unwary travelers, especially during nighttime. It's advisable to steer clear of this area after dark.
Harajuku’s Takeshita Street: Beware of Tourist Traps
Takeshita Street in Harajuku, a hub for culture and fashion, is unfortunately rife with overpriced tourist traps. Exercise caution when shopping here to avoid inflated prices.
Sky-High Prices at High-Altitude Bars
While high-altitude bars like Tokyo Tower and Skytree provide breathtaking panoramic views, they come with a hefty price tag. Consider alternative locations for a bird's eye view of the city without burning a hole in your pocket.
Discrimination Against Foreigners: Know Your Rights
Some establishments in Tokyo still practice discrimination against foreigners, denying them entry. It's essential to be aware of such practices and avoid patronizing these places.
Fukushima Dai-ichi: Heeding Radiation Concerns
Despite cleanup efforts following the 2011 nuclear accident, it's wise to maintain a safe distance from nearby nuclear power plants like Fukushima Dai-ichi, considering potential radiation risks.
In conclusion, while Tokyo is generally a safe city with a low crime rate, it's always prudent to stay informed and cautious. By avoiding these areas and situations, tourists can ensure a safe, enjoyable, and economical trip to Tokyo.