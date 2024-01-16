Tokyo Travel Guide: Areas and Activities to Avoid for a Safe and Economical Trip

Planning a trip to Tokyo? This buzzing metropolis offers a blend of the traditional and the ultra-modern, but there are certain areas and activities that tourists are advised to avoid for a safer and more cost-effective trip. From overcrowded landmarks to districts with a dubious reputation, here's what you need to know before embarking on your Tokyo adventure.

Advertisment

Shibuya Crossing: Caution Amid Congestion

Shibuya Crossing, a globally recognized symbol of Tokyo, is infamous for its intense pedestrian traffic. It can be a nerve-wracking experience, particularly for those unaccustomed to such dense crowds. While it's a sight to behold, visitors should stay vigilant to avoid accidents in the chaos.

Tsukiji Fish Market: Timing is Key

Advertisment

Tsukiji Fish Market, renowned for its early morning tuna auctions, is another must-visit destination. However, the market becomes increasingly chaotic as the day progresses. To avoid the hustle and bustle, it's recommended to visit early in the morning.

Kabukicho: A Darker Side of Tokyo

Kabukicho, famous for its adult-oriented entertainment venues, could pose potential dangers for unwary travelers, especially during nighttime. It's advisable to steer clear of this area after dark.

Advertisment

Harajuku’s Takeshita Street: Beware of Tourist Traps

Takeshita Street in Harajuku, a hub for culture and fashion, is unfortunately rife with overpriced tourist traps. Exercise caution when shopping here to avoid inflated prices.

Sky-High Prices at High-Altitude Bars

Advertisment

While high-altitude bars like Tokyo Tower and Skytree provide breathtaking panoramic views, they come with a hefty price tag. Consider alternative locations for a bird's eye view of the city without burning a hole in your pocket.

Discrimination Against Foreigners: Know Your Rights

Some establishments in Tokyo still practice discrimination against foreigners, denying them entry. It's essential to be aware of such practices and avoid patronizing these places.

Advertisment

Fukushima Dai-ichi: Heeding Radiation Concerns

Despite cleanup efforts following the 2011 nuclear accident, it's wise to maintain a safe distance from nearby nuclear power plants like Fukushima Dai-ichi, considering potential radiation risks.

In conclusion, while Tokyo is generally a safe city with a low crime rate, it's always prudent to stay informed and cautious. By avoiding these areas and situations, tourists can ensure a safe, enjoyable, and economical trip to Tokyo.