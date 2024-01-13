en English
Economy

Tokyo Surges as Top Destination for Digital Nomads

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Tokyo, Japan, a city known for its blend of modernity and tradition, has risen to prominence as the fastest-growing destination for digital nomads worldwide. Despite the absence of an official digital nomad visa, Japan facilitates international visitors’ stay through a visa exemption program. Applicable to 70 countries and regions, this initiative allows travelers to remain in Japan for up to 90 days. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan supports this program.

Living Costs and Economic Appeal

In contrast to global cities like New York, Tokyo offers a significant advantage in terms of living costs. According to Numbeo, the cost of living in Tokyo is 47.9% lower than in New York, excluding rent. This affordability, combined with high-quality living standards, makes Tokyo an attractive option for digital nomads. As one of the largest urban economies globally, Tokyo’s economic allure is hard to overlook. As noted by Bloomberg, the city boasts the presence of 29 Fortune 500 companies, almost double the number found in New York, which has 16.

Reopening Post-Pandemic

The surge in Tokyo’s popularity among digital nomads aligns with Japan’s reopening of its borders in October 2022. This reopening followed a prolonged period of restricted access during the pandemic. The city’s infrastructure, particularly Tokyo Airport, has also been key in catering to the needs of digital nomads, business travelers, and anyone in need of a reliable internet connection. The availability of personal wireless routers at the airport ensures security and stability of connection for these nomads.

Blend of Modern Amenities and Culture

Beyond the economic factors, Tokyo offers a perfect blend of modern amenities and traditional Japanese culture, making it an ideal location for remote workers. With its efficient public transportation, high-speed internet, abundance of co-working spaces, vibrant food scene, rich history, and beautiful natural landscapes, Tokyo presents a unique opportunity for those looking to combine work and travel.

Economy Japan Travel & Tourism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

