Automotive

Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: A Gathering of Automotive Brilliance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:10 am EST
As the clock struck nine on the morning of January 13th, 2024, the gates of the expansive Makuhari Messe venue in Tokyo swung open, welcoming a flood of automotive enthusiasts from around the globe to the Tokyo Auto Salon. The event’s initial offerings hinted at the possibility of breaking previous attendance records, with a diverse collection of extraordinary automotive builds set to be unveiled.

Standout Vehicles of the Salon

Among the standout vehicles highlighted on the first day was Kazuki Ohashi’s Madlane 935ML, a Porsche 964 Carrera 2-based creation. Ohashi’s masterpiece, engineered with motorsport-grade components, was inspired by the legendary Kremer 935 K4. This was not the only vehicle to steal the limelight. Mad Mike Whiddett’s Mazda 808 RX-3 Wagon, known as FURSTY, was also featured, showcasing its transformation from a street car to a pro-spec drift machine set to compete in Japan’s 2024 D1 Grand Prix championship.

Hikaru Taguchi’s Moontech x LTO BMW M3, a collaboration with Khyzyl Saleem and Trust GReddy, stood out with its Live To Offend wide body kit and performance enhancements. The Rocket Bunny Pandem Toyota Hilux, the brainchild of Kei Miura, presented an eclectic mix of mini truck style, lowrider sparkle, drift stance, and 2JZ engine conversion.

Spotlight on Lexus and Toyota

Lexus took advantage of the gathering to reveal the RZ 450e F Sport Performance special edition model. Limited to 100 vehicles in Japan, it featured improved handling, unique appearance changes, and new aero parts. The unveiling was met with resounding approval from the attendees.

Toyota GAZOO Racing and Lexus also hosted New Year’s Greetings from Morizo. Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, expressed his condolences for recent disasters and shared his vision for the automotive industry.

The GR Yaris: Toyota’s Surprise

Toyota surprised attendees by debuting an updated version of its GR Yaris hot hatchback. The new GR Yaris offered more power, an automatic transmission, and improvements to drivability. The anticipation for the sales of the 2024 GR Yaris, set to start in select markets this summer, added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

As the first day of the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 concluded, attendees were left with a sense of anticipation for the in-depth coverage and features of other vehicles such as Wataru Kato’s Liberty Walk Lamborghini Countach. The event promises a blend of innovation, creativity, and automotive brilliance.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

