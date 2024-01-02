en English
Automotive

The Suzuki LC: A Retro Tribute to Suzuki’s First-Ever Model

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Kei cars have long been a staple on the Japanese roads, their compact size and tax benefits making them a popular choice for many. Amongst these, the Suzuki LC concept car, introduced in 2005, stands out as a unique tribute to the Suzulight, Suzuki’s first-ever model from 1955.

A Nod to the Retro Design

The Suzuki LC is not an attempt to replicate European models like the Fiat 850 or the Mini, but it’s a sincere homage to Suzuki’s roots. With its vintage design and a length of just 3.2 meters, this kei car comfortably accommodates two adults, making it an ideal choice for urban environments like Tokyo.

Inside the Suzuki LC

Step inside the LC, and you’re transported back to the 1950s. The interior is a delightful blend of red leather and chequered fabric, a distinct throwback to the past, yet with a touch of modernity. Despite its compact size, the LC doesn’t compromise on comfort and utility.

Under the Hood

Underneath its retro exterior, the Suzuki LC houses a small 660 cc three-cylinder engine, in line with the kei car regulations. This is coupled with a 4-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. While the LC’s performance may not be sports-oriented, its engine and size are perfectly matched to the demands of a bustling city landscape.

The Future of the Suzuki LC

Although the Suzuki LC has not yet made it to the production line, there is speculation that Suzuki might revisit this concept. The future might see a new iteration of the LC, possibly as an electric variant, which aligns with the growing global trend towards sustainable transportation.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

