The Harrowing Aftermath: Medical Professional Recounts Catastrophic Earthquake in Suzu

In the dawning hours of the New Year, a magnitude-7.6 earthquake rocked Suzu, a serene region on the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, leaving behind a landscape etched with the brutal handiwork of nature’s fury. The devastation was so widespread and severe that Yutaka Kobayashi, a seasoned medical professional from Sakura General Hospital, described it as the worst disaster situation he has ever encountered.

The Unprecedented Challenge

Having provided medical aid during the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 and the Kumamoto Earthquake in 2016, Kobayashi is no stranger to disaster management. However, this earthquake’s aftermath presented unprecedented obstacles. The disaster area’s vastness, coupled with the extensive damage it suffered, rendered roads impassable and hindered external medical assistance. Emergency services were left to grapple with the enormity of the disaster.

Emergency Medical Care Amid Chaos

Kobayashi and his team worked tirelessly to provide emergency medical care to the overwhelmed local hospital and evacuation centers. They treated injuries ranging from broken bones caused by tsunamis and debris to potential kidney failures resulting from prolonged entrapment. Amid the chaos, these medical professionals were a beacon of hope for the victims, providing much-needed care and relief.

Rising Concerns and Future Threats

By January 5, eighteen disaster medical assistance teams had arrived in Suzu, including Shoji Yokobori, a professor of emergency medicine. However, even as the number of responders increased, so did the concerns. Yokobori highlighted the potential for indirect deaths due to inadequate food and medicine supplies and the risk of infectious disease outbreaks amid a lack of antimicrobials and testing kits. Further complicating matters was the language barrier, as the evacuation centers were housing about 100 foreign nationals with limited Japanese language skills.

The earthquake in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, has underscored the importance of disaster preparedness and the need for robust infrastructure in the face of nature’s wrath. As the region begins the arduous journey of recovery, the resilience of its people and the dedication of its healthcare professionals stand as beacons of hope amid the devastation.

