Telecom Titans Tackle Communication Crisis After Earthquake in Japan

In response to the crippling disruption of mobile services, instigated by a powerful earthquake in the Ishikawa Prefecture of Japan, major telecommunications companies NTT Docomo Inc. and KDDI Corp. have initiated a unique, bold approach. They’ve launched emergency operations from a ship stationed offshore of Wajima, with a mission to restore mobile communications to the earthquake-affected areas.

Offshore Response to Onshore Crisis

NTT Docomo and KDDI’s initiative sprung into action on Saturday. The two giants placed satellite communications equipment on a cable ship anchored approximately 1.7 kilometers off the coast. This innovative move allows mobile phone usage within a few kilometers of the ship, primarily catering to the coastal areas. The base station, settled on a submarine cable-laying vessel, exhibits the cooperative efforts of both companies in tackling this crisis.

Drone Technology to the Rescue

Simultaneously, SoftBank Corp. has taken to the skies to address the communication issues. The telecom company has started operating drones equipped with communication devices in the city of Monzen. These airborne machines provide an aerial transmission of radio waves, effectively restoring service within several kilometers radius. This ‘drone base station’ is another testament to the relentless pursuit of connectivity solutions.

Challenges Persist Amid Innovative Solutions

Despite these diligent efforts, the Noto region continues to grapple with cellular service disruptions. A staggering 603 base stations remain offline, casting a shadow over Wajima, Suzu, Noto, Anamizu, among other locations. The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry continues to report communication problems, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing restoration work. As the people of Ishikawa Prefecture wait for a return to normalcy, telecom companies are leaving no stone unturned in their use of technology to combat this crisis.