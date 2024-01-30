Taylor Swift's Potential Time Travel: From Tokyo Concert to Super Bowl LVIII

Renowned artist, Taylor Swift, is set to conclude her "Eras" tour on February 10 in Tokyo, Japan. The very next day, Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT in Las Vegas, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and star player Travis Kelce against the San Francisco 49ers. Swift, a known Chiefs supporter, might just be able to attend the game, thanks to the international date line and time zone differences.

Swift's Potential Journey

Swift's final concert in Tokyo is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. local time. The Super Bowl, on the other hand, kicks off at 3:30 p.m. local time in Las Vegas. Logically, it seems near impossible for Swift to make both events. However, with the help of international time zones and the Pacific jet stream, it's not entirely out of reach. The international date line, which signifies the change from one calendar day to the next, allows travelers crossing eastward to 'gain' time.

Global Time Zones and Private Planes

Swift, known for her efficient concert schedules, is expected to finish her Tokyo performance and board her private jet. Considering Swift's access to a private plane and the United States' varied time zones, she could feasibly travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl. The El Niño climate pattern could also potentially reduce her flight time, further facilitating her journey.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl Bid

Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs recently secured their sixth Super Bowl appearance, the fourth within the last five years. After triumphing over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on January 28, the team is now preparing for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs previously won the Super Bowl in 2020 against the 49ers and in 2023 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 11.