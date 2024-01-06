en English
Disaster

Taiwanese Medical Team Collaborates with Japan’s ARROWS in Earthquake Disaster Relief

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Taiwanese Medical Team Collaborates with Japan’s ARROWS in Earthquake Disaster Relief

On the dawn of the New Year, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake shattered the tranquility of Japan’s western coast. The epicenter of the quake lay near Suzu, a coastal town with a population of over 5,000. The quake, severe and devastating, claimed close to 100 lives, leaving at least 211 individuals unaccounted for and an entire community in ruins.

Taiwanese Medical Team Joins in Disaster Relief

The Taiwan Development Association for Disaster Medical Teams (TDADMT), a non-governmental group, was quick to respond. They arrived in Suzu on Thursday night, their mission clear and their hearts filled with determination. They were the first Taiwanese group to reach the area, augmenting the existing disaster relief efforts.

(Read Also: The Harrowing Aftermath: Medical Professional Recounts Catastrophic Earthquake in Suzu)

Collaboration with Japan’s ARROWS

TDADMT joined forces with Japan’s civil Airborne Rescue & Relief Operations With Search (ARROWS), operating under the leadership of Peace Winds Japan (PWJ). Their combined efforts focused on conducting medical evaluations in the isolated areas affected by the quake. As of now, 11,000 people in Suzu have taken refuge in the 53 emergency shelters established throughout the town.

(Read Also: Cambodian Trainees Face Earthquake Aftermath in Japan with Resilience and Hope)

History of Partnership

The collaboration between the Taiwanese and Japanese civil organizations is not new. A memorandum of understanding signed in 2018 between TDADMT and ARROWS laid the groundwork for mutual support in training and disaster relief. This partnership was strengthened in December 2023 when a 16-member Taiwanese team underwent training in Japan, focusing on medical evacuation in snowy conditions.

The resilience and strength of the Suzu community, the tireless efforts of the disaster relief teams, and the solidarity shown by international partners like Taiwan are a testament to the indomitable human spirit. While the path to recovery may be long, the combined efforts of these organizations provide a beacon of hope in these dark times.

Disaster Japan Taiwan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

