en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Taiwan Offers Aid in Wake of Japan’s 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Taiwan Offers Aid in Wake of Japan’s 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake

Taiwan Ready to Assist Japan Following Significant Earthquake

In the wake of a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the heart of Japan, Taiwan has declared its readiness to lend a helping hand. The earthquake, primarily impacting Japan’s western coast, has resulted in widespread structural damage, power outages, and transportation disruptions. The epicenter was located near the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula, prompting tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.

Taiwan’s Response to Japan’s Earthquake

In response to this catastrophe, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) communicated with the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, expressing its concern and offering support. President Tsai Ing-wen, too, conveyed her concerns and wishes for the safety and quick recovery of those in Japan. The National Fire Agency of Taiwan has prepared a 160-member rescue team, ready to be deployed to assist Japan if required. The team, equipped with four rescue dogs and essential equipment, stands ready to lend a hand.

Monitoring the Situation and Ensuring the Safety of Taiwanese Nationals

MOFA has tasked its Osaka representative office with monitoring the situation and checking on Taiwanese nationals in Japan. Reports suggest that there are no issues among Taiwanese residents and students so far. However, some Taiwanese tourists have faced travel delays due to the earthquake. Particularly, a flight bound for Niigata from Tigerair Taiwan had to return to Taoyuan International Airport following the tsunami warnings. Despite alterations to their itineraries, all 17 Taiwanese tour groups in Japan are safe, according to travel agencies in Taiwan.

0
Japan Taiwan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Japan, Sparks Immediate Disaster Response

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquakes and Tsunamis Mark the Start of 2024 in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

John Mayer Sparks Laughter on CNN's New Year's Eve Show

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Strikes Japan's West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquakes Shake Central Japan, Triggering Tsunami War ...
@Japan · 56 mins
New Year's Day Earthquakes Shake Central Japan, Triggering Tsunami War ...
heart comment 0
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Japan: A Global Call to Solidarity

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central Japan: A Global Call to Solidarity
Japan Jolted by Major Earthquake; Hobart Hurricanes Triumph in Big Bash League

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Jolted by Major Earthquake; Hobart Hurricanes Triumph in Big Bash League
Western Japan Struck by Second Powerful Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Western Japan Struck by Second Powerful Earthquake
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: Ishikawa Prefecture Battles Aftermath

By Rizwan Shah

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: Ishikawa Prefecture Battles Aftermath
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
18 seconds
Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
Earthquake Shakes Japan Amidst Looming Political Volatility in 2024
54 seconds
Earthquake Shakes Japan Amidst Looming Political Volatility in 2024
Israeli Minister Calls for Return of Settlers to Gaza: A Tectonic Shift in Policy
2 mins
Israeli Minister Calls for Return of Settlers to Gaza: A Tectonic Shift in Policy
Saboi Imboela Warns of National Decline Under UPND
2 mins
Saboi Imboela Warns of National Decline Under UPND
Sierra Leone President Grants Pardon to 352 Inmates Amid Claims of Thwarted Coup
2 mins
Sierra Leone President Grants Pardon to 352 Inmates Amid Claims of Thwarted Coup
Unveiled: Confidential Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Enter the Iraq War
2 mins
Unveiled: Confidential Documents Reveal Australia's Decision to Enter the Iraq War
Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections
3 mins
Congress Shows Willingness for Seat Sharing in 2024 Elections
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
3 mins
Former Malaysian PM Denies Role in Alleged 'Dubai Move' Conspiracy
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
3 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Global Democracy with Massive Electoral Participation
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app