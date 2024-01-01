Taiwan Offers Aid in Wake of Japan’s 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake

Taiwan Ready to Assist Japan Following Significant Earthquake

In the wake of a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the heart of Japan, Taiwan has declared its readiness to lend a helping hand. The earthquake, primarily impacting Japan’s western coast, has resulted in widespread structural damage, power outages, and transportation disruptions. The epicenter was located near the northern tip of the Noto Peninsula, prompting tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.

Taiwan’s Response to Japan’s Earthquake

In response to this catastrophe, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) communicated with the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, expressing its concern and offering support. President Tsai Ing-wen, too, conveyed her concerns and wishes for the safety and quick recovery of those in Japan. The National Fire Agency of Taiwan has prepared a 160-member rescue team, ready to be deployed to assist Japan if required. The team, equipped with four rescue dogs and essential equipment, stands ready to lend a hand.

Monitoring the Situation and Ensuring the Safety of Taiwanese Nationals

MOFA has tasked its Osaka representative office with monitoring the situation and checking on Taiwanese nationals in Japan. Reports suggest that there are no issues among Taiwanese residents and students so far. However, some Taiwanese tourists have faced travel delays due to the earthquake. Particularly, a flight bound for Niigata from Tigerair Taiwan had to return to Taoyuan International Airport following the tsunami warnings. Despite alterations to their itineraries, all 17 Taiwanese tour groups in Japan are safe, according to travel agencies in Taiwan.