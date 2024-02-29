Swinging Into Collections: S.H.Figuarts Unveils Spider-Punk Figure from Across the Spider-Verse

Tamashii Nations is set to captivate Spider-Man enthusiasts and collectors alike with the introduction of their latest masterpiece, the S.H.Figuarts Spider-Punk figure, inspired by the animated marvel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This exciting release not only brings a fan-favorite character into the limelight but also marks a significant addition to the ever-expanding Spider-Verse collection. Scheduled for a July 2024 release, the anticipation is already building.

A Closer Look at Spider-Punk's Latest Figure

Standing at an impressive 6.8" tall, the Spider-Punk figure is meticulously crafted to capture the essence of Hobie Brown, the rebellious hero with a penchant for music and mayhem. Equipped with multiple interchangeable hands, a guitar, both masked and unmasked portraits, and a bracelet, this figure allows fans to recreate iconic scenes and poses from the movie. The attention to detail extends to the figure's articulation, enabling dynamic posing options that reflect the character's vibrant personality and action-packed adventures.

Pre-Order Details and Availability

For fans eager to add Spider-Punk to their collection, mark your calendars for March 4, as this is when pre-orders are set to commence in Japan. Priced at 9,900 Yen (approximately $66 USD), the figure offers both quality and value, promising to be a standout piece in any collection. With its July 2024 release date approaching, anticipation is high among the Spider-Man community, and it's clear that this figure is set to rock the world of collectors and fans alike.

Expanding the Spider-Verse Collection

Tamashii Nations has been at the forefront of bringing the Spider-Verse to life through their detailed figures, and Spider-Punk is no exception. Joining the ranks of Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, and Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Punk enriches the diverse universe with his unique charm and flair. As the Spider-Verse continues to grow, fans can look forward to more captivating figures that celebrate the rich tapestry of characters and stories that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.