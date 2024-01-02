en English
Automotive

Suzuki Rejects Toyota’s Rebadging Proposal, Citing Brand Identity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Suzuki Rejects Toyota's Rebadging Proposal, Citing Brand Identity

Toyota and Suzuki’s intertwined relationship took an unexpected turn when Suzuki rejected a proposal to sell rebadged versions of the iconic Suzuki Jimny and Swift in Toyota showrooms. Despite Toyota’s 5% stake in Suzuki and existing collaborations on other rebadged models, the request was met with a firm ‘no’.

Suzuki’s Brand Identity Takes Centre Stage

A source from Suzuki who spoke to Autocar India revealed that the requested models are central to the brand’s identity and not meant for sharing. The company believes that the Jimny 4WD and Swift city car are intrinsic to its brand DNA and heritage. This decision accentuates Suzuki’s commitment to preserving brand exclusivity and underlines the complexities of automotive collaborations, where the balance between partnerships and brand integrity must be delicately maintained.

Toyota’s New Plans and Upcoming Developments

Undeterred by the setback, Toyota is reportedly developing its own compact four-wheel drive, potentially dubbed the ‘LandCruiser Mini’. The new model, inspired by the 2021 Toyota Compact Cruiser EV, is expected to be smaller than the current LandCruiser lineup and could offer various powertrains including petrol, hybrid, or diesel.

Future Collaborations between Toyota and Suzuki

Notwithstanding the recent disagreement, the two automotive giants continue to foster collaboration. They plan to jointly develop a city-sized electric SUV expected to launch in 2024. The proposed vehicle will feature unique designs from each brand but share the same body structure, reflecting the enduring symbiosis between the two companies.

Automotive Business Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

