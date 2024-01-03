Sumitomo Wiring Systems’ Sizable Stake Sale in Samvardhana Motherson

Japan’s auto parts giant Sumitomo Wiring Systems is gearing up to divest its substantial 14.15 percent stake in Indian auto component manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson. Based on the current market capitalization of Rs 71,150 crore, the deal’s value could surpass a colossal amount of Rs 10,000 crore. International financial services company, Nomura, has been enlisted to navigate the transaction process. Mutual fund houses have been approached as potential buyers in this mammoth stake sale, illustrating the sheer magnitude of the transaction.

Stake Sale Price and Market Dynamics

While the sale price is yet to be ascertained, preliminary discussions suggest figures oscillating between Rs 110-120 per share. Notably, the current market price of Samvardhana Motherson’s shares stands at Rs 105.25. This proposed stake sale is a part of Sumitomo’s larger global deleveraging strategy. The company had previously carried out a part stake sale in March 2023, aligning with this very plan.

Analysts Optimistic About Samvardhana Motherson’s Future

Analytical experts express a bullish outlook for Samvardhana Motherson, anticipating growth propelled by strategic cost management and capacity realignment. The company’s Vision 2025 outlines an ambitious plan to expand its revenue to a staggering $36 billion, targeting a hefty 40 percent return on capital employed. This projection is underpinned by a slew of acquisitions in diverse sectors such as aerospace, health, medical, and automotive components. It is crucial to note that these views are of investment experts and not of Moneycontrol.com. Investors are urged to seek advice from certified professionals before making any investment decisions.

Global Presence and Commitment to Diversity

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. boasts a vast network of subsidiaries and holdings worldwide, including nations like the UK, Spain, USA, India, and Poland. The company is deeply invested in manufacturing and wholesaling automotive parts and accessories. One of its significant acquisitions includes Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering Pvt Ltd., procured for $13.40 million. With a strong commitment to gender balance within its organization, Samvardhana Motherson aspires to be a global frontrunner in automotive technology.