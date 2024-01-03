en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Sumitomo Wiring Systems’ Sizable Stake Sale in Samvardhana Motherson

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Sumitomo Wiring Systems’ Sizable Stake Sale in Samvardhana Motherson

Japan’s auto parts giant Sumitomo Wiring Systems is gearing up to divest its substantial 14.15 percent stake in Indian auto component manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson. Based on the current market capitalization of Rs 71,150 crore, the deal’s value could surpass a colossal amount of Rs 10,000 crore. International financial services company, Nomura, has been enlisted to navigate the transaction process. Mutual fund houses have been approached as potential buyers in this mammoth stake sale, illustrating the sheer magnitude of the transaction.

Stake Sale Price and Market Dynamics

While the sale price is yet to be ascertained, preliminary discussions suggest figures oscillating between Rs 110-120 per share. Notably, the current market price of Samvardhana Motherson’s shares stands at Rs 105.25. This proposed stake sale is a part of Sumitomo’s larger global deleveraging strategy. The company had previously carried out a part stake sale in March 2023, aligning with this very plan.

Analysts Optimistic About Samvardhana Motherson’s Future

Analytical experts express a bullish outlook for Samvardhana Motherson, anticipating growth propelled by strategic cost management and capacity realignment. The company’s Vision 2025 outlines an ambitious plan to expand its revenue to a staggering $36 billion, targeting a hefty 40 percent return on capital employed. This projection is underpinned by a slew of acquisitions in diverse sectors such as aerospace, health, medical, and automotive components. It is crucial to note that these views are of investment experts and not of Moneycontrol.com. Investors are urged to seek advice from certified professionals before making any investment decisions.

Global Presence and Commitment to Diversity

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. boasts a vast network of subsidiaries and holdings worldwide, including nations like the UK, Spain, USA, India, and Poland. The company is deeply invested in manufacturing and wholesaling automotive parts and accessories. One of its significant acquisitions includes Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering Pvt Ltd., procured for $13.40 million. With a strong commitment to gender balance within its organization, Samvardhana Motherson aspires to be a global frontrunner in automotive technology.

0
Automotive Business Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WRC Safari Rally Braces for Significant Format Changes

By Salman Khan

King Long Unveils the NOVA EURO 5 Bus in Việt Nam: A New Era of Comfort and Mobility

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Fortuner vs Scorpio N: Off-road Adventure Fuels SUV Debate; Hyundai Reveals Tata Punch Rival

By Salman Khan

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer: A Unique Blend of Practicality and Quality

By Mazhar Abbas

Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investmen ...
@Automotive · 53 mins
Modine Manufacturing vs. QuantumScape: The Better Automotive Investmen ...
heart comment 0
3D-Printed Blade Supercar: Divergent 3D’s Revolution in Automotive Manufacturing

By Olalekan Adigun

3D-Printed Blade Supercar: Divergent 3D's Revolution in Automotive Manufacturing
Chicago Welcomes 2024 with Grand Vehicle Innovation Shows

By Olalekan Adigun

Chicago Welcomes 2024 with Grand Vehicle Innovation Shows
US Issues Major Recall of Mercedes-Benz Models Over Fuel Pump Defect

By Salman Khan

US Issues Major Recall of Mercedes-Benz Models Over Fuel Pump Defect
Judge Dismisses Zoning Challenge Against Rivian’s Georgia Megafactory

By Geeta Pillai

Judge Dismisses Zoning Challenge Against Rivian's Georgia Megafactory
Latest Headlines
World News
Potential Terrorist Threats Prompt Security Alert for JUIF Leader Amid Election Campaign
1 min
Potential Terrorist Threats Prompt Security Alert for JUIF Leader Amid Election Campaign
Baltimore Ravens Face Potential Loss of Defense Key Player Justin Madubuike
2 mins
Baltimore Ravens Face Potential Loss of Defense Key Player Justin Madubuike
Conor McManus: A Study in Resilience and Excellence in Inter-County Football
2 mins
Conor McManus: A Study in Resilience and Excellence in Inter-County Football
PowerMax Fitness Launches Inspirational New Year Campaign
3 mins
PowerMax Fitness Launches Inspirational New Year Campaign
U.S. Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Palestinian Resettlement
3 mins
U.S. Condemns Israeli Ministers' Remarks on Palestinian Resettlement
New Year, New Fitness Goals: Insights from F45 Training
3 mins
New Year, New Fitness Goals: Insights from F45 Training
Montreal Triumphs Over Ottawa in Record-Breaking Professional Women's Hockey Game
3 mins
Montreal Triumphs Over Ottawa in Record-Breaking Professional Women's Hockey Game
Potential Return of Ishaq Dar as Finance Minister Stirs Controversy in Pakistan
3 mins
Potential Return of Ishaq Dar as Finance Minister Stirs Controversy in Pakistan
India's NBA Fanbase Skyrockets: A Look at the 2022-23 Season and Beyond
3 mins
India's NBA Fanbase Skyrockets: A Look at the 2022-23 Season and Beyond
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
23 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
57 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 hour
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app