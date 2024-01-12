en English
Japan

Sumitomo Chemical Unveils High-Efficiency Methanol Production Facility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
In a significant stride towards a circular carbon economy, Japan’s Sumitomo Chemical has successfully completed the construction of a high-efficiency methanol production facility. The pilot facility, located at the company’s Ehime Works in Niihama City, Ehime Prefecture, is an integral part of a broader project supported by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization’s (NEDO) Green Innovation (GI) Fund.

Pioneering Carbon Capture and Utilization

Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) represents a crucial innovation to combat global warming. The process involves capturing carbon monoxide (CO) emissions and repurposing them into useful products, thereby reducing the overall carbon footprint. Methanol, with its widespread applications in various industries including the production of plastics and paints, is a key product that can be derived from CO.

A Breakthrough in Methanol Production

Traditional methods of converting CO to methanol have been fraught with challenges, primarily low yields and catalyst degradation. This is largely due to the reversible nature of the reaction and the formation of byproduct water. However, in collaboration with Professor Koji Omata of Shimane University, Sumitomo Chemical has managed to overcome these limitations.

The team employed an internal condensation reactor (ICR), developed by Professor Omata, which enables the simultaneous condensation and separation of methanol and water within the reactor. This innovative approach isn’t possible with conventional methods and is expected to enhance yield, reduce equipment size, and increase energy efficiency, all while preserving the integrity of the catalyst.

Sumitomo Chemical’s Green Innovation Projects

Sumitomo Chemical is currently pursuing six GI Fund projects. These include chemical recycling technologies, a CO separation and capture system, and a battery cathode material recycling process. By focusing on such innovative manufacturing processes, the company is firm in its commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and contributing to sustainable societal progress.

The chemical giant aims to wrap up the technology demonstration by 2028, with plans to initiate commercial production using the new process in the 2030s. Furthermore, Sumitomo is considering licensing the technology to other entities, thus potentially revolutionizing the global methanol production industry.

Japan Science & Technology
