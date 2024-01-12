Subaru Launches Limited Edition WRX S4 STI Sport Sharp in Japan

Subaru, the renowned Japanese automaker, has taken the wraps off a new limited edition model, the WRX S4 STI Sport Sharp, geared specifically towards the Japanese market. This model, however, should not be mistaken for a full-blown STI model. Instead, the WRX S4 STI Sport Sharp, fondly dubbed Sport#, is an elevated version of the WRX sedan, boasting a multitude of STI performance accessories and enhancements.

Design and Interior

The exterior of the Sport# is characterized by a black grille, mirror cover, roof antenna, trunk spoiler, and conspicuous STI badging, giving the car a distinctive and sleek look. The design is further accentuated by 19-inch BBS forged wheels and an aggressive body kit, which lend the car an imposing road presence.

Inside the cabin, the WRX S4 STI Sport# offers a blend of comfort and style. It features Recaro seats, a hallmark of sporty and luxurious interiors. The seats sport red STI logos, adding a dash of color to the predominantly black interior. The car also boasts Ultrasuede trim and silver stitching, creating an ambiance of sophistication and elegance. Moreover, the sound insulation has been enhanced to ensure a tranquil journey amidst the roaring performance.

Performance Upgrades

While the Sport# retains the same 271 horsepower produced by the standard WRX model’s turbocharged 2.4-liter engine, it benefits from a series of performance upgrades. These include beefier strut and sway bars, a transmission fluid cooler, and Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires, all aimed at enhancing the car’s sporty drive and handling. The wheels, specially designed by BBS, add an extra touch of exclusivity to the front and rear.

Availability and Pricing

Despite its allure, the WRX S4 STI Sport# will be limited in numbers. Subaru plans to manufacture just 500 units of this model, each carrying a price tag of approximately $43,000. With demand expected to far outstrip supply, Subaru has opted for a lottery system for purchase in Japan. Interested buyers must enter this lottery at Subaru dealerships, with the results slated to be announced on February 1.