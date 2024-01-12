en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Stanford Alumni Form Tech Alliance to Upskill Filipino Workforce and Boost Tech Ecosystem

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:05 pm EST
Stanford Alumni Form Tech Alliance to Upskill Filipino Workforce and Boost Tech Ecosystem

Atty. Juan Paolo Villonco, the first Filipino Stanford Law graduate and president of Astro Robotics, is joining forces with Jin Tomioka, CEO and co-founder of Telexistence. Both Stanford alumni and leaders in robotics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, they are driven by a shared vision of utilizing their expertise to generate positive changes in the Philippines and Japan.

Embracing Technology and Inclusive Growth

Their partnership is rooted in a commitment to inclusive growth and the belief that technology can be harnessed to build a better world. Culling their experiences from Stanford University, an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration, they aim to create local technology job opportunities and integrate the Philippines into the global technology ecosystem.

Remote Work Opportunities through Robotics and VR

The collaboration is set to provide employment mobility and upskill the Filipino workforce for the digital economy. They envision enabling Filipinos to work for Japanese industries from the comfort of their home country, using robotics and virtual reality. An ambitious plan, but not an impossible one, given their past success in Japan where Telexistence launched a fleet of robots for convenience stores in 2022.

Supporting the Philippines’ Move Toward Industry 4.0

This tech alliance is not only about creating jobs, but also about future-proofing the Filipino workforce. By commercializing robotics, AI, AR, and VR technology services in the Philippines, they are contributing to the country’s transition towards Industry 4.0. The partnership is, therefore, a beacon of hope not only for young Filipinos eager to participate in the global tech workforce but also for the nation’s onward march into the digital future.

0
Japan Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
35 mins ago
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
In a breakthrough study led by Junior Associate Professor Takahiko Sato from Fujita Health University, Japan, the role of mitochondria in muscle atrophy—a condition prevalent in aging and sedentary populations—has been significantly elucidated. The research, published in eLife, lays emphasis on the tethering of mitochondria to the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and its implications in muscle
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
57 mins ago
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
SBI Securities Co. Faces Temporary Trading Ban Over Stock Manipulation Allegations
1 hour ago
SBI Securities Co. Faces Temporary Trading Ban Over Stock Manipulation Allegations
NTT DOCOMO, NTT, and NCS Test EV-Powered Base Station Recovery System
49 mins ago
NTT DOCOMO, NTT, and NCS Test EV-Powered Base Station Recovery System
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
51 mins ago
Zhongshan and Moriguchi: 35 Years of Cultural Exchanges and Baseball Passion
Nissan Unveils New Flagship Electric Vehicle: The Ariya NISMO
51 mins ago
Nissan Unveils New Flagship Electric Vehicle: The Ariya NISMO
Latest Headlines
World News
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
40 seconds
Thrilling Matches and Backstage Drama Mark the 46th Episode of ROH
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
2 mins
Mike Delisle Resigns as Chief of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake, Cites Health Reasons
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
2 mins
Southend United Welcomes Defender Adam Crowther: Manager Kevin Maher Expresses Enthusiasm
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
3 mins
Albanian Opposition Leader Urges Constitutional Defence Amid Electoral Reform Conflict
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
4 mins
Manawatū Turbos Rugby Team Focuses on Overcoming Defensive Challenges and Planning for Future Success
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
4 mins
Rossendale Leisure Trust Launches Free Fitness Taster Sessions
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
5 mins
Western Washington Faces Frigid Conditions with Record Low Temperatures
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
8 mins
EACC Takes Action Against Roads Superintendent for Alleged Degree Forgery
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
8 mins
Large Language Models May Revolutionize Health Data Extraction, Study Finds
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app