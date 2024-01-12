Stanford Alumni Form Tech Alliance to Upskill Filipino Workforce and Boost Tech Ecosystem

Atty. Juan Paolo Villonco, the first Filipino Stanford Law graduate and president of Astro Robotics, is joining forces with Jin Tomioka, CEO and co-founder of Telexistence. Both Stanford alumni and leaders in robotics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, they are driven by a shared vision of utilizing their expertise to generate positive changes in the Philippines and Japan.

Embracing Technology and Inclusive Growth

Their partnership is rooted in a commitment to inclusive growth and the belief that technology can be harnessed to build a better world. Culling their experiences from Stanford University, an environment that encourages innovation and collaboration, they aim to create local technology job opportunities and integrate the Philippines into the global technology ecosystem.

Remote Work Opportunities through Robotics and VR

The collaboration is set to provide employment mobility and upskill the Filipino workforce for the digital economy. They envision enabling Filipinos to work for Japanese industries from the comfort of their home country, using robotics and virtual reality. An ambitious plan, but not an impossible one, given their past success in Japan where Telexistence launched a fleet of robots for convenience stores in 2022.

Supporting the Philippines’ Move Toward Industry 4.0

This tech alliance is not only about creating jobs, but also about future-proofing the Filipino workforce. By commercializing robotics, AI, AR, and VR technology services in the Philippines, they are contributing to the country’s transition towards Industry 4.0. The partnership is, therefore, a beacon of hope not only for young Filipinos eager to participate in the global tech workforce but also for the nation’s onward march into the digital future.