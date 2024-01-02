en English
International Relations

South Korean Flag Misrepresented on French News Channel, Ignites Outrage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
South Korean Flag Misrepresented on French News Channel, Ignites Outrage

On January 2, 2024, French news channel, LCI, stirred a hornet’s nest when it misrepresented the South Korean flag during a news broadcast. The error, seemingly simple but deeply offensive, involved the display of a red circle, strikingly similar to the central emblem of the Japanese flag, instead of the traditional Taegeuk symbol in red and blue. The incorrect graphic was shown during a segment covering North Korea’s pivotal Workers’ Party meeting, and sparked immediate backlash.

Historical Tensions Ignited

The misrepresentation of the South Korean flag is not just a case of mistaken identity; it fans the flames of historical tensions. The relationship between South Korea and Japan is fraught with conflict, largely due to Japan’s oppressive colonial rule over Korea from 1910 to 1945. The use of a symbol that bears a striking resemblance to Japan’s flag is therefore seen as a painful and offensive reminder of a dark chapter in Korea’s history.

A Wave of Criticism

The incident triggered outrage among viewers worldwide. The incorrect flag, broadcast to the channel’s wide audience, was met with sharp criticism. The clip, uploaded on LCI’s YouTube channel, garnered over 124,000 views and hundreds of comments in French, Korean, and English, condemning the channel’s blunder. The viewers labelled the incident as insulting and offensive, with many drawing parallels to altering the French flag to include a swastika, echoing the deep-seated sensitivity surrounding national symbols.

Accountability in International Reporting

This incident underscores the vital importance of historical context and accuracy in international reporting. The widespread criticism LCI faced serves as a stark reminder to news outlets worldwide that errors of this nature can significantly tarnish their credibility. As of now, LCI has yet to issue a public apology or explanation for the misrepresentation, leaving viewers questioning the authenticity of the channel.

International Relations Japan South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

