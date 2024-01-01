en English
Japan

South Korea Issues Tsunami Warnings Following Japan’s 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
In a global display of seismological solidarity, the tremors of a significant 7.6 magnitude earthquake that rattled Japan’s west coast were felt as far as South Korea and Russia. The event triggered a wave of tsunami warnings, the consequences of which echoed across national boundaries and redefined the meaning of geographical proximity.

Earthquake’s Ripple Effects Across Borders

The earthquake, centered off the west coast of Japan, specifically affected Ishikawa and nearby prefectures. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) promptly responded, anticipating the ripple effects and issuing warnings of an imminent tsunami to reach the eastern coast of South Korea. The KMA’s estimates put the height of the tsunami under 50 centimeters, a number that could potentially rise upon making landfall.

The tsunami was expected to wash over the coastal city of Gangneung by 6:29 p.m. and reach the town of Pohang by 7:17 p.m. In an exemplary display of preparedness, the eastern province of Gangwon sent tsunami warnings to residents in six coastal cities and counties, advising them to vacate their homes for the safety of higher ground. The local maritime police kept a close watch on the situation, and as of early Monday evening, no damage was reported.

Japan and South Korea’s Responses

In Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and other advisories for the northwestern Honshu coast. Despite alarming reports of potential torrents of water reaching up to 5 meters, no immediate damages were reported. South Korea’s foreign ministry confirmed no injuries or damages among South Korean nationals in Japan as of Monday evening. The South Korean Consulate General in Niigata, overseeing Ishikawa, is set to offer assistance as needed. An estimated 1,200 South Koreans reside in Ishikawa Prefecture, with an additional 800 in Toyama Prefecture.

While the situation was tense, there was a shared sense of resilience and preparedness that united these nations in the face of a natural disaster. The swift response and comprehensive countermeasures undertaken are a testament to the importance of international cooperation in mitigating the impact of such global threats.

Japan South Korea Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
