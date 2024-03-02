Sony Music's PRISM Project Ends: VTubers Transition to Independence by April 2024

Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc. has announced the cessation of its VTuber agency, PRISM Project, effective March 31, 2024. This development marks a significant shift in the VTubing industry, with all 18 talents under the agency set to embark on independent careers while retaining their original personas and character rights. Fans are encouraged to follow individual creators for updates and continue their support post-transition.

Advertisment

Strategic Shift and Future Plans

The decision to disband PRISM Project came after thorough discussions between management and the talents, focusing on their future goals in the fast-evolving VTubing landscape. Despite the agency's achievements, including expansion into global events and original music releases, the challenge of sustaining growth with the existing resources prompted this strategic pivot. Shogun, the producer at PRISM, expressed pride in the milestones achieved and gratitude towards the fans for their unwavering support.

Implications for the VTubing Community

Advertisment

The announcement has sparked discussions among fans and observers about the future of VTubing, especially in the Western context. Debates on online forums contrasted the potential decline of VTubing post-pandemic with the freedom the talents will now have to pursue new trends independently. This move could signal a significant transformation in how VTuber talents operate, potentially leading to more diverse and personalized content as they navigate the industry without corporate constraints.

VTubing: A Unique Digital Phenomenon

VTubing, which combines live streaming with virtual avatars often inspired by Japanese pop culture, has seen a meteoric rise in popularity since its inception in Japan in the 2010s. The unique appeal of VTubers lies in their ability to engage with audiences through distinct, animated personas, setting them apart from traditional content creators. As the PRISM Project talents transition to independent careers, the VTubing community eagerly anticipates the new directions they will take, leveraging their creativity and the support of their fans.

As PRISM Project's operations wind down, the focus shifts to the future trajectories of its talents. The move to independence represents not just the end of an era but the beginning of a new chapter in VTubing, with potential implications for the industry at large. Fans, while saddened by the news, remain hopeful, ready to support their favorite VTubers on their forthcoming independent journeys.