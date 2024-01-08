en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Snowfall Challenges Relief Efforts: Death Toll Rises in Japan’s New Year’s Day Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Snowfall Challenges Relief Efforts: Death Toll Rises in Japan’s New Year’s Day Earthquake

Japan, a nation all too familiar with the wrath of seismic activity, once again finds itself grappling with a New Year’s Day disaster. The death toll from this earthquake, which struck the country’s west coast, has reached a staggering 161, an increase from 128 overnight. The number of missing individuals has fallen to 103 from 195 in Japan’s central Ishikawa region, a testament to the relentless search and rescue operations despite the challenging conditions.

Complications in Relief Efforts

The relief efforts are being considerably hindered by unyielding snow. The weather has triggered up to an estimated 1,000 landslides, creating physical barriers for the rescue workers who are tirelessly trying to reach those in need. Over 28,800 souls find themselves in government shelters, their conditions worsening under the weight of the cold and the constant threat of landslides. A worrying 2,000 people in remote communities have been cut off due to damaged roads, their plight deepened by the fact that relief efforts to these areas have been blocked by landslides.

(Read Also: Japan Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Amidst Continued Aftershocks and Heavy Snowfall)

Government Response and International Support

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Japanese government has sprung into action, deploying troops and helicopters to reach these isolated communities. However, with many households still without electricity and water, the struggle is far from over. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has affirmed that the first priority is to rescue people under the rubble and reach isolated communities. The Self-Defence Forces have been mobilized to aid in these efforts, marking a crucial step in the nation’s response to this calamity. The international community has also extended support to Japan, a welcome gesture in this time of crisis.

(Read Also: Akasaki: The Village That Outsmarted an Earthquake)

Impact and Future Measures

As the nation comes to terms with the human toll of this disaster, the material damage is also significant. Numerous buildings and roads have been destroyed or severely damaged, a grim reminder of the quake’s destructive power. As rescue operations continue, the government is also focusing on restoring utilities and providing aid to those affected. The path to recovery will undoubtedly be arduous, but with concerted efforts and international support, Japan is poised to rebuild and recuperate from this devastating event.

Read More

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
20 mins ago
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
In the bustling city of Nagoya, Japan, a thrilling night of professional wrestling unfolded as STARDOM hosted the New Year Tag Tournament. The event, part of the NEW YEAR STARS tour, kicked off 2024 with a bang, offering a series of captivating matches that had spectators on the edge of their seats. Mina Shirakawa Shines
STARDOM’s New Year Tag Tournament: Night of Victories and Stalemates
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
55 mins ago
Japan Pledges $37 Million to Boost Ukraine's Defense Capabilities
Pro-Wrestling Mask World in Tokyo: A Pilgrimage for Wrestling Enthusiasts
1 hour ago
Pro-Wrestling Mask World in Tokyo: A Pilgrimage for Wrestling Enthusiasts
Final Fantasy XIV Unveils Beastmaster as New Limited Job at Japan FanFest 2024
31 mins ago
Final Fantasy XIV Unveils Beastmaster as New Limited Job at Japan FanFest 2024
Autism and Artistry: Yoshihiro Watanabe's Paper Cutouts Garner Global Attention
38 mins ago
Autism and Artistry: Yoshihiro Watanabe's Paper Cutouts Garner Global Attention
Japan Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Amidst Continued Aftershocks and Heavy Snowfall
51 mins ago
Japan Earthquake: Rising Death Toll Amidst Continued Aftershocks and Heavy Snowfall
Latest Headlines
World News
Qatar's Al Emadi Hospital Launches Comprehensive Anti-Obesity Program
17 seconds
Qatar's Al Emadi Hospital Launches Comprehensive Anti-Obesity Program
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
2 mins
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
2 mins
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
2 mins
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
3 mins
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
6 mins
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
9 mins
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
10 mins
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
10 mins
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
45 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app