Fashion

Snow Peak and New Balance Unveil the Versatile Niobium Concept 3 Boot

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Snow Peak and New Balance Unveil the Versatile Niobium Concept 3 Boot

Marking their third collaboration, the Japanese outdoor brand Snow Peak and New Balance’s Tokyo Design Studio have combined their creative forces to birth the Snow Peak x Tokyo Design Studio New Balance Niobium Concept 3. A boot that doesn’t merely serve the purpose of footwear but rather becomes an extension of the wearer’s lifestyle. With its release date set for January 5, it promises to make waves in both the outdoor and fashion spheres.

A Design for the Outdoors and Indoors

The Niobium Concept 3 is a testament to versatility. Its two-layered construction features a durable, waterproof outer shell and a removable inner boot, both of which can be worn separately. The outer shell, made of eVent textile, is designed to brave the elements, while the inner boot crafted with Prima Loft insulation ensures warmth and comfort. This design allows the boot to transition smoothly from rough terrains to cozy indoors.

Materials That Stand the Test of Time

The materials used in the creation of the Niobium Concept 3 aren’t mere contributors to its aesthetics but rather integral to its durability and resilience. The eVent fabric offers waterproof properties, ensuring the boot’s performance in wet conditions. The Prima Loft insulation guarantees warmth even on the coldest days, and the Vibram XS Trek EVO outsole provides reliable traction, making it ready for any terrain. This boot is not just a piece of footwear—it’s a reliable companion in all weather conditions.

Minimalist Exterior, Vibrant Interior

On the surface, the Niobium Concept 3 presents a minimalist design—grey and white details highlighting the black rubber outer. But the interior tells a different story. The light blue patterned material, reminiscent of a previous outerwear collection, adds a touch of vibrancy and personality to the boot. This contrast between the exterior and interior showcases the intricate thought and meticulous planning behind its design.

Retailing at $300 USD, the Snow Peak x Tokyo Design Studio New Balance Niobium Concept 3 will be available through select retailers and New Balance’s official website. With its blend of functionality and style, this boot is set to revolutionize the standards of outdoor footwear.

Fashion Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

