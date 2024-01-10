en English
Aviation

SkyDrive Procures Additional Funding for eVTOL Development, Teams Up with Suzuki at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
In a strategic financial move, SkyDrive Inc., a Japanese eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft manufacturer, has announced the procurement of additional funding in its Series C investment round. The funding was secured through a third-party allotment of new shares, purchased by Suzuki Motor Corporation. This cash infusion will accelerate the development and manufacturing of SkyDrive’s innovative eVTOL aircraft.

SkyDrive and Suzuki Join Forces at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

The two companies are not just partnering financially, but also showcasing their collaborative efforts at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. Known for exhibiting cutting-edge technology, the summit is hosting the unveiling of a 1/5 scaled model of the SkyDrive (SD-05) at the booth of Maruti-Suzuki India Limited. The summit, which runs from January 9th to 13th in Gujarat, India, offers an ideal platform to advance the business development of eVTOL in the burgeoning Indian market.

SkyDrive’s Ascension in the eVTOL Sector

Since its establishment in July 2018, SkyDrive has remained at the forefront of the eVTOL sector. The company conducted the first manned flight test in Japan in 2019, carving a significant milestone in the industry. With the upcoming production of the SkyDrive model, slated to commence in Spring 2024, the company is preparing to pioneer a new era of air travel. Suzuki Motor Company has been announced as the official production partner, further solidifying the alliance between the two corporations.

Expo 2025 Osaka: SkyDrive’s Future Endeavors

Aside from its imminent production, SkyDrive is also participating in the Advanced Air Mobility project at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan. This involvement underscores the company’s position in the industry and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of air travel. Under the leadership of CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, SkyDrive continues to chart its course in the eVTOL landscape from its headquarters in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.

Aviation Business Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

