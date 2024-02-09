Single Amino Acid Difference in RNA Helicases Reveals Unique mRNA Export Pathways

A groundbreaking study by a team from Kindai University, led by Professor Seiji Masuda, has discovered that a single amino acid difference between two vital RNA helicases, UAP56 and URH49, results in the formation of functionally unique protein complexes involved in separate mRNA export pathways.

RNA helicases UAP56 and URH49 are essential components of mRNA export complexes, but their distinct roles and structural differences have remained elusive. The study, published in Nature Communications, sheds light on the evolution and functional differences between these helicases, which could have significant implications for understanding and treating certain diseases.

ATP-TREX and apo-AREX: Distinct Complexes, Distinct Roles

UAP56 is an integral part of the ATP-bound TREX complex, while URH49 has a paralogue that forms an mRNA–protein complex called apo-AREX. The researchers found that a change in a single amino acid between UAP56 and URH49 results in markedly different ATP-unbound complexes.

The apo-AREX complex formed by URH49 contains factors such as RUVBL1, RUVBL2, ILF2, and ILF3, which are not present in ATP-TREX complexes. These factors play a crucial role in URH49-specific mRNA transport.

Implications for Cancer Research and Beyond

The study suggests that the components of these complexes may be overexpressed in cancer cells, and their aberrant expression may contribute to cancer development. This newfound understanding of the distinct roles of UAP56 and URH49 during mRNA processing and export could pave the way for further research into their potential as therapeutic targets.

The findings also have broader implications for our comprehension of gene regulation and the intricate interplay between RNA helicases, their complexes, and mRNA transport.

