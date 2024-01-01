en English
Japan

Significant Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Japan

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake has rocked the central region of Ishikawa, Japan, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate. The earthquake has stirred fears due to Japan’s historical vulnerability to seismic activity and tsunamis. It also led to power outages in over 36,000 households in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures and triggered inspections at nuclear power plants.

Seismic Activity and Tsunami Warnings

The earthquake, which occurred off Japan’s west coast, sparked a series of aftershocks and triggered a tsunami that hit parts of the west coast along the Sea of Japan. According to the Japan Meterological Agency, a tsunami with waves reaching up to five metres high was expected along the north coast of central Japan. Tsunami warnings were activated in the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama. The agency also issued tsunami alerts for parts of North Korea and Russia.

Nuclear Safety Measures

In the wake of the earthquake, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority confirmed that there were no irregularities at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors. Hokuriku Electric Power is conducting further checks for irregularities at its nuclear facilities. The swift response is a crucial part of Japan’s disaster mitigation strategy, given the country’s history with nuclear disasters.

Government Response and Public Safety

The Japanese government set up a special emergency center to ensure public safety. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated the warning for immediate evacuation in the affected areas. Residents in these areas are advised to stay informed and follow instructions from local emergency services. The situation is currently being closely monitored to prevent any potential disaster and maintain public safety. Japan’s rigorous construction regulations and emergency drills are part of the country’s preparedness efforts to handle major earthquakes.

This earthquake and the resulting tsunami warning are stark reminders of the natural hazards that Japan faces, underscoring the importance of swift action and preparedness in mitigating the impacts of such events.

Japan
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

