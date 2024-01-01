en English
Japan

Significant 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
A powerful earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.4 on the Richter Scale, has shaken western Japan. The seismic event led to tsunami warnings being issued along the northwestern coast of the country. Authorities have urged residents in the coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama to evacuate immediately, as they anticipate tsunami waves could reach heights of up to 5 metres. The impact of the earthquake was felt far beyond the epicentre, with tremors reaching Tokyo and reverberating throughout the Kanto region.

Evacuations Underway in Coastal Regions

As a result of the earthquake, residents in the affected areas have been strongly advised to evacuate to higher ground or to the tops of nearby buildings. The warnings come as authorities predict torrents of water could reach exceedingly high levels, potentially causing extensive damage and loss of life. As of yet, there have been no reports of damage or casualties, but as the situation continues to unfold, more information is expected to come to light.

Nuclear Power Plants Under Scrutiny

In the wake of the earthquake, Hokuriku Electric Power is conducting checks for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants in the affected regions. Given Japan’s history with nuclear disasters following seismic events, such as the Fukushima disaster in 2011, these checks are of utmost importance to ensure the safety of residents and the environment.

An Ongoing Situation

This remains an ongoing situation, and further updates are anticipated as more information becomes available. Residents are urged to follow the directives of local authorities and to stay informed about developments through reliable news sources. The priority now is safety and ensuring that everyone in the affected areas is aware of the situation and taking the necessary precautions.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

