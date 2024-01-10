Shuji Utsumi Ascends to the Helm of Sega America and Sega Europe

In a significant shift in the gaming industry, Sega has announced the appointment of Shuji Utsumi as the new President, CEO, and COO of Sega America and Sega Europe. Utsumi, a seasoned veteran in the realm of gaming, will officially assume his new roles on April 1, 2024.

A Bellwether in the Gaming Industry

Utsumi’s appointment comes on the back of a distinguished career, marked by pivotal roles at industry giants like Sony and Disney. At Sony, Utsumi was instrumental in launching the PlayStation 1 (PS1) in North America, marking a landmark in the history of gaming consoles. His stint at Sega saw him contributing significantly to the launch of Dreamcast in Western markets, further solidifying his reputation as a relentless innovator.

From Disney to Sega

Utsumi’s tenure at Disney added another feather to his cap, as he played a pivotal role in the collaboration between Disney and Square Enix. This partnership led to the creation of the Kingdom Hearts series, a popular role-playing game that has charmed gaming enthusiasts worldwide. His strategic vision and leadership acumen have repeatedly proven instrumental in driving growth and innovation in the gaming sector.

Ascending the Ranks at Sega

The announcement marks Utsumi's further ascendancy in the gaming industry since his return to Sega in 2020. Prior to his new appointment, he held the position of co-COO of Sega of Japan and was the head of its game contents and services umbrella. Moving forward, Utsumi aims to bring back Sega Europe's financial performance, with an organizational restructuring and a focus on specialist titles for Sega's studios. His appointment indeed heralds a new era for Sega, pointing towards a future filled with innovation and growth.