Shika Nuclear Plant Safe Amidst Earthquake and Radioactive Leaks, Assures Hokuriku Electric Power Company

In the wake of a powerful earthquake that shook the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, Hokuriku Electric Power Company has confirmed the safety status of the Shika nuclear plant. On the first day of the new year, a seismic event of 7.6 magnitude resulted in significant infrastructural damage, loss of life, and triggered a tsunami warning. Amidst this, the Shika nuclear plant, the nearest to the quake’s epicenter, reported radioactive leaks which were promptly addressed and contained within the reactor buildings.

Impact of Earthquake and Tsunami

As the tremors subsided, the repercussions of the earthquake became apparent. A total of 48 lives were claimed by the disaster, while extensive damage to transportation and communication infrastructure ensued. Tsunami warnings were issued for several prefectures, with waves of about 1m triggering along Japan’s west coast, causing flooding, capsizing fishing vessels, and washing away homes and cars. It was the largest earthquake in the country since 2015 and led to Japan’s first major tsunami warning since the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake.

Shika Nuclear Plant: Safety Amidst Concerns

Amidst the catastrophe, the Shika nuclear plant stood ground. Despite being closest to the quake’s epicenter, it reported no impact from the seismic activity. The plant, which had halted its reactors for inspection since 2011, detected leaks of 95 liters of nuclear water in the No. 1 reactor building and 326 liters in the No. 2 reactor building. However, the Hokuriku Electric Power Company emphasized that the leaks were successfully contained within the reactor buildings, posing no external threat.

Recovery Efforts and Future Preparedness

Post-disaster, the government deployed emergency rescue teams to the affected areas. Rescue teams are struggling to reach isolated areas where many people are feared trapped under toppled buildings. As the country grapples with the aftermath of the earthquake, the event also underscores the necessity for stringent safety measures for nuclear facilities located in seismic zones. The successful containment of radioactive leaks at the Shika nuclear plant serves as an assurance for the safety protocols and measures in place, even as it highlights the need for continual vigilance and preparedness.