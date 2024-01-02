Series of 155 Earthquakes Rock Japan: Unusual Seismic Activity Triggers Crisis

In a shocking start to the new year, Japan was rocked by an onslaught of seismic activity on January 1, 2024, as a series of 155 earthquakes hit the nation’s western regions. The most severe tremor, measuring an alarming 7.6 on the Richter scale, inflicted extensive damage on Ishikawa Prefecture and its surrounding areas, claiming at least 48 lives and leaving many trapped under rubble.

Unprecedented Seismic Activity Sends Shockwaves Through Japan

The main quake, centered near the Noto Peninsula, resulted in widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure, effectively crippling the region and trapping many under collapsed structures. In the aftermath of the devastating quake, tsunami warnings were issued for nine prefectures along the west coast and neighboring areas, including Russia, North and South Korea, and Sakhalin, adding to the mounting fear and chaos.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned of heightened risks of further quakes, fires, and landslides. Power and water supply were disrupted for thousands of households, exacerbating the crisis.

A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding

Rescue efforts are in full swing, with approximately 1,000 members of Japan’s Self-Defence Forces (SDF) deployed to quake-hit areas. The international community has extended condolences and offers of assistance to Japan in these testing times. However, the toll continues to rise, with hospitals overwhelmed by injuries, and the death count expected to mount further.

A Vietnamese trainee, identified as Phu, recounted the terrifying experience of the violent shaking of his apartment building in Kanazawa City. He managed to escape and seek shelter following the main quake. The natural disaster has led to significant disruption for individuals like Phu and another trainee, Hoang Quan, who have had to suspend their work amidst the chaos.

Ill-prepared for the Unusual

The earthquakes were notably unusual for Ishikawa Prefecture, catching long-term residents and local authorities off guard. The local Vietnamese community, including Tran Thi Trang, a translator and administrator, faced terrifying moments before finding safety. The situation remains volatile, with residents ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice and living in persistent fear of additional tremors.

The earthquake has raised concerns about Japan’s seismic activity and the potential for such disasters in the future. The country is no stranger to earthquakes, the most notable being the 2011 tremor and subsequent tsunami that led to a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant. However, the series of 155 tremors that began this year is an unusual occurrence, prompting questions about preparedness and the need for more robust disaster management strategies.