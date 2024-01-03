en English
International Affairs

Senate Chairman Sanjrani Extends Condolences to Japan Following Devastating Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Hidehisa Otsuji, the President of the House of Councillors of Japan, following the recent devastating earthquake that shook the island nation. In his letter, Sanjrani communicated his profound grief over the loss of lives and extended unwavering support and solidarity in these challenging times.

Unwavering Support in the Face of Tragedy

Sanjrani’s letter to Otsuji highlighted the strong bond of friendship between Pakistan and Japan, a relationship that has withstood the test of time and circumstances. The Senate Chairman’s message underscored Pakistan’s firm stance alongside Japan, as it grapples with the aftermath of this natural calamity.

A Testament to Resilience

Amid the heartrending occurrences, Sanjrani expressed his faith in the resilience and courage of the Japanese people. He emphasized his belief that they would overcome this catastrophe, much like they have overcome past disasters. The Senate Chairman’s words served as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Japanese people, who have often demonstrated their ability to rise from the ashes.

Condolences and Sympathy

Sanjrani also extended his deepest sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic event. The grief of their loss and the impact on those affected by the earthquake were at the forefront of his message. In these trying times, the Senate Chairman’s message holds a mirror to the global community’s shared humanity, interdependence, and mutual support.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

