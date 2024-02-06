Selen Tatsuki: From Termination to Transformation, the Rise of Dokibird

In an unexpected development, popular VTuber Selen Tatsuki, previously associated with Nijisanji, had her contract terminated earlier today. This abrupt end to her tenure with Nijisanji sparked a wave of support from her loyal fanbase. Adding to the surprise, her channel moderators, still present on her now-inactive channel, publicly expressed their support for Selen.

Moderators' Unconventional Support

Further stoking the situation, fans stumbled upon a stream titled "Selen Tatsuki [Nijisanji EN] Live Stream" on her inactive channel. The stream, run by the moderators, was used as a platform to endorse Selen's independent VTuber persona, Dokibird. This move breaks the traditional respect for VTubers' personal identities, pushing the envelope in unexpected ways.

An Approved Breach of Norms

However, it was not a move made in rebellion or disrespect. Selen consented to this unusual step, allowing her fans to discover her alter ego, Dokibird. This consented breach of norms indicates a strong bond between the VTuber and her followers, hinting at a close-knit community built over the course of her career.

Looking Forward: The Rise of Dokibird

With Selen's channel now inactive, the focus shifts to her future as Dokibird. The strong support she's receiving, coupled with her proven track record, suggests a promising future for her new persona. However, by the time this article was published, the stream promoting Dokibird on Selen's old channel had been removed, marking the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in her digital life.