Japan

Seawater’s Role in Accelerating Sewage Pipeline Deterioration Unveiled

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Seawater’s Role in Accelerating Sewage Pipeline Deterioration Unveiled

A groundbreaking study conducted in Osaka city, Japan, has shed light on the escalating issue of sewage pipeline deterioration, particularly in coastal areas. The research has pointed to the infiltration of seawater into the sewage system as a major culprit, with its high chloride (Cl) content being identified as a potential accelerant for concrete degradation.

Experimenting with Seawater’s Impact

In order to simulate the corrosion process, the researchers subjected hardened cement paste specimens to a solution of sulfuric acid (H2SO4) mixed with sodium chloride (NaCl). The latter element is a key component of seawater, the infiltration of which is suspected to exacerbate the damage to the sewer infrastructure. Through this experiment, the scientists aimed to determine the role of NaCl in the corrosion process.

Advanced Analytical Techniques

To examine the impact on the cement paste specimens post-immersion, the team employed a range of advanced analytical techniques, including Electron Probe Micro X-ray Analysis (EPMA), X-ray Diffraction (XRD), and Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FT-IR). Additionally, the solution the specimens were immersed in was subjected to ion chromatography to gain more insight.

Findings and Implications

The study found that the addition of NaCl to H2SO4 intensified the deterioration, with gypsum formation and delamination surging at a 2% Cl addition. Interestingly, this effect mirrors that of hydrochloric acid (HCl) which promotes the formation of soluble salts like calcium chloride (CaCl2) and the dissolution of calcium (Ca). These processes collectively hasten the degradation of the cement paste. The research, conducted by Yoshida N and Nakayama K, was published in ‘ce/papers’ in 2023 and highlights the considerable impact of NaCl on the durability of concrete structures exposed to sulfuric acid attack. This discovery has far-reaching implications, particularly for coastal cities like Osaka, where seawater infiltration into sewer systems is a pressing issue.

Japan Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

