en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Seahorse House: Embracing the Year of the Dragon in Japan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
Seahorse House: Embracing the Year of the Dragon in Japan

In the heart of Minami-Kyushu, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, a unique destination has been capturing the fascination of locals and tourists alike. Seahorse House, a one-of-a-kind aquaculture farm, is home to over 10,000 sea horses of four distinct species. Established by Shin Kato, a 52-year-old from Saitama prefecture, in 2010, it’s the first facility of its kind in Japan. As we approach the Year of the Dragon, Seahorse House is drawing even more attention due to the cultural significance sea horses hold in Japanese folklore.

Dragons of the Sea

The link between sea horses and dragons stems from the Japanese term for sea horse, ‘tatsu no otoshigo,’ which translates to ‘spawned baby dragon.’ This association has made these marine creatures an auspicious symbol in Japan, especially during the Year of the Dragon. The upcoming Year of the Dragon is expected to amplify this interest, turning Seahorse House into a hot spot for both locals and tourists.

A Boon for Aquaculture and Tourism

Seahorse House offers free tours to visitors, providing an opportunity to observe these ‘baby dragons’ up close. The most sought-after sea horses for purchase are those measuring between 10 to 18 centimeters, fetching prices between 5,000 and 7,000 yen. These creatures have also found popularity in New Year card designs, further increasing their demand.

Conservation Amidst Popularity

While Seahorse House is enjoying the surge in interest, it also highlights the need for conservation. Sea horses are delicate creatures that face threats from overfishing and habitat destruction. Through Seahorse House, Kato hopes to raise awareness about these threats and promote sustainable practices in sea horse aquaculture.

As Seahorse House gears up for the Year of the Dragon, it stands as a testament to the enduring charm of sea horses, the importance of sustainable practices, and the cultural richness of Japan.

0
Japan Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
7 mins ago
Beerus Trains Goku and Vegeta as Potential Successors: A Twist in Dragon Ball Super
In a captivating development within the Dragon Ball Super saga, the God of Destruction of Universe 7, Beerus, has been revealed to be preparing Goku and Vegeta for a role of monumental significance. The 101st chapter of the manga series presents an intriguing narrative twist, with Beerus expressing a desire to step down from his
Beerus Trains Goku and Vegeta as Potential Successors: A Twist in Dragon Ball Super
Tetsuko Kuroyanagi: The 90-year-old Guinness World Record Holder Still Shaping Japanese Television
3 hours ago
Tetsuko Kuroyanagi: The 90-year-old Guinness World Record Holder Still Shaping Japanese Television
Japan's Historic Lunar Landing: A Giant Leap in Space Exploration
3 hours ago
Japan's Historic Lunar Landing: A Giant Leap in Space Exploration
Capcom Teases New DLC Character Ed in Street Fighter 6: A Glimpse into the Future of Digital Combat
32 mins ago
Capcom Teases New DLC Character Ed in Street Fighter 6: A Glimpse into the Future of Digital Combat
Top Ten Travel Destinations for 2024: A Journey from Serene Retreats to Adventure Getaways
1 hour ago
Top Ten Travel Destinations for 2024: A Journey from Serene Retreats to Adventure Getaways
Mihara Yasuhiro's Nostalgic Inspiration Shapes Oversized Fall Fashion Collection
2 hours ago
Mihara Yasuhiro's Nostalgic Inspiration Shapes Oversized Fall Fashion Collection
Latest Headlines
World News
Plateau State 2024 Budget: N13 Billion Allocated to the SSG's Office Explained
58 seconds
Plateau State 2024 Budget: N13 Billion Allocated to the SSG's Office Explained
Professional Women's Hockey League: A Robust Start and Hayley Wickenheiser's Support
2 mins
Professional Women's Hockey League: A Robust Start and Hayley Wickenheiser's Support
Eastern Washington Eagles to Battle Idaho State Bengals in Big Sky Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Eastern Washington Eagles to Battle Idaho State Bengals in Big Sky Basketball Showdown
The Psychology of Clutter: How to Declutter and Organize Your Space
2 mins
The Psychology of Clutter: How to Declutter and Organize Your Space
Kentucky's Coach Calls for Fan Support as High-Scoring Wildcats Face Georgia Bulldogs
2 mins
Kentucky's Coach Calls for Fan Support as High-Scoring Wildcats Face Georgia Bulldogs
Tragic Death of Sex Offender Spurs Mental Health Care Reform in North Wales
2 mins
Tragic Death of Sex Offender Spurs Mental Health Care Reform in North Wales
Freddie Ladapo: From Ipswich Town to Charlton Athletic
2 mins
Freddie Ladapo: From Ipswich Town to Charlton Athletic
Escalating Living Costs: A Housing Crisis Amid a Struggling Workforce
2 mins
Escalating Living Costs: A Housing Crisis Amid a Struggling Workforce
WWE SmackDown Shines, Women's Tag-Team Division Struggles
2 mins
WWE SmackDown Shines, Women's Tag-Team Division Struggles
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
1 hour
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
1 hour
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
2 hours
Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Four, Amidst Other Global Highlights
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
6 hours
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Diverse Weekend Events Brighten New Hampshire Towns
7 hours
Diverse Weekend Events Brighten New Hampshire Towns
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
7 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
8 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
8 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
10 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app