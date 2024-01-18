Seahorse House: Embracing the Year of the Dragon in Japan

In the heart of Minami-Kyushu, Kagoshima prefecture, Japan, a unique destination has been capturing the fascination of locals and tourists alike. Seahorse House, a one-of-a-kind aquaculture farm, is home to over 10,000 sea horses of four distinct species. Established by Shin Kato, a 52-year-old from Saitama prefecture, in 2010, it’s the first facility of its kind in Japan. As we approach the Year of the Dragon, Seahorse House is drawing even more attention due to the cultural significance sea horses hold in Japanese folklore.

Dragons of the Sea

The link between sea horses and dragons stems from the Japanese term for sea horse, ‘tatsu no otoshigo,’ which translates to ‘spawned baby dragon.’ This association has made these marine creatures an auspicious symbol in Japan, especially during the Year of the Dragon. The upcoming Year of the Dragon is expected to amplify this interest, turning Seahorse House into a hot spot for both locals and tourists.

A Boon for Aquaculture and Tourism

Seahorse House offers free tours to visitors, providing an opportunity to observe these ‘baby dragons’ up close. The most sought-after sea horses for purchase are those measuring between 10 to 18 centimeters, fetching prices between 5,000 and 7,000 yen. These creatures have also found popularity in New Year card designs, further increasing their demand.

Conservation Amidst Popularity

While Seahorse House is enjoying the surge in interest, it also highlights the need for conservation. Sea horses are delicate creatures that face threats from overfishing and habitat destruction. Through Seahorse House, Kato hopes to raise awareness about these threats and promote sustainable practices in sea horse aquaculture.

As Seahorse House gears up for the Year of the Dragon, it stands as a testament to the enduring charm of sea horses, the importance of sustainable practices, and the cultural richness of Japan.