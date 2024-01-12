en English
Japan

Scientists Unravel 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: Implications for High-Quality Material Engineering

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Scientists Unravel 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: Implications for High-Quality Material Engineering

Researchers from the University of Michigan and Hokkaido University in Sapporo, Japan have unraveled a 200-year-old geological enigma known as the Dolomite Problem, marking a significant breakthrough in the field. This mystery has puzzled scientists for centuries due to the difficulty of growing dolomite, a mineral abundant in ancient rocks, in laboratory conditions as it forms naturally.

Unlocking the Dolomite Problem

The crux of the successful lab growth of dolomite lay in the removal of defects in the mineral structure during its growth. These defects arise when calcium and magnesium atoms misplace themselves on the growing crystal surface, substantially slowing down the growth process. The researchers managed to accelerate what could potentially take millions of years to just a few years, by repeatedly rinsing the mineral to eliminate these defects. This breakthrough paves the way for possible accumulation of dolomite mountains over geological timescales.

Advanced Computer Simulations Drive Breakthrough

Advanced computer simulations at the University of Michigan’s PRISMS Center enabled the researchers to simulate dolomite growth over geologic timescales. This innovative approach drastically reduced the computing power required for such studies. In a practical setting, the researchers utilized a transmission electron microscope to dissolve defects by pulsating an electron beam. This led to the growth of approximately 300 layers of dolomite, a record-breaking achievement compared to the previous five layers achieved under lab conditions.

Implications for Technology

This groundbreaking study has far-reaching implications beyond geology. The advancements could aid in the engineering of high-quality materials used in various technological applications like semiconductors, solar panels, and batteries. The discovery also sheds light on the geological process and its potential influence on technological innovation. The study, funded by the American Chemical Society, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science, was published in the esteemed journal Science.

Japan Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

