Japan

Scientists Crack the 200-Year-Old Dolomite Problem: A Breakthrough in Material Engineering

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
In a remarkable breakthrough, researchers from the University of Michigan and Hokkaido University in Sapporo, Japan, have finally cracked a 200-year-old geological enigma – the Dolomite Problem. The perplexity stemmed from the challenge of replicating the natural formation of dolomite crystals in laboratory conditions, despite its prolific presence in older rock formations and relative absence in younger ones.

Nurturing Dolomite in the Lab

The crux of the breakthrough lay in the discovery that eliminating defects in the mineral structure during its growth was instrumental in successfully cultivating dolomite. These defects arise when calcium and magnesium atoms transpose themselves within the burgeoning crystal lattice, causing a significant slowdown in the growth process. However, the researchers found that by rinsing away these defects with water – a phenomenon that can naturally occur through rain or tidal cycles – a layer of dolomite could form in a matter of years rather than millions of years.

Implications Beyond Geology

Resolving this mystery provides more than just a sense of scientific satisfaction; it opens up new possibilities in the field of material engineering for technology. Potential applications span across semiconductors, solar panels, and batteries, where higher quality materials can now be produced thanks to the study’s findings.

Simulating the Growth

Technological advancement played a key role in this discovery. The researchers utilized advanced simulations, enabled by software from U.M.’s PRISMS Center, to predict how atoms would attach to a dolomite surface. The software’s capabilities allowed them to efficiently simulate dolomite growth over geological timescales. Their theory was subsequently confirmed through an experiment using transmission electron microscopes, which are traditionally used to image samples but can also instigate crystal dissolution. A tiny dolomite crystal was subjected to a solution and electron beam pulses, which successfully dissolved the defects and led to substantial growth of the dolomite crystal in the lab.

Future Outlook

This research, funded by the American Chemical Society PRF New Doctoral Investigator grant, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science, hints at a promising future. It suggests that if defects are periodically dissolved during growth, materials devoid of defects can be grown quickly, potentially enhancing the quality of technological materials.

Japan Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

