en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

SBI Securities Co. Faces Temporary Trading Ban Over Stock Manipulation Allegations

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
SBI Securities Co. Faces Temporary Trading Ban Over Stock Manipulation Allegations

In a move that has sent shockwaves through Japan’s financial industry, the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) has imposed a temporary ban on SBI Securities Co., the brokerage arm of SBI Holdings Inc., from conducting certain trades related to initial public offerings (IPOs).

The decision, effective until January 18, is a punitive response to allegations of stock manipulation by the brokerage firm.

Unveiling the Scandal

The FSA’s actions come in the wake of revelations that SBI Securities’ staff allegedly pressured investors to place buy orders at IPO prices, a tactic aimed at propping up stock values during their debut on the market. This malpractice involved three stocks that were listed in 2020 and 2021. The misconduct is said to have implicated at least three executive officers and a board member of the firm.

Regulatory Response and Broader Implications

In addition to the ban, the FSA has demanded that SBI Securities present a comprehensive plan to improve operations by February 13. These measures underscore the agency’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of Japan’s stock market, a crucial factor in the ongoing efforts of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration to encourage households to invest in the market. The incident has inevitably led to a decrease in SBI Holdings’ share value, reflecting investor unease in the aftermath of the regulatory action.

Not an Isolated Incident

This incident is not the first of its kind in Japan’s financial sector. It follows a separate, more severe case of market manipulation involving SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. last year, which resulted in record losses for the company. These episodes highlight the challenges faced by regulatory authorities in ensuring the fairness and transparency of the country’s stock market.

0
Business Japan
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Republic Services' Financial Fortitude: Analyst Ratings Signal Bullish Trend
Republic Services (RSG), a leading player in the U.S. waste services industry, has been the subject of mixed analyst ratings over the past quarter. Recent revisions, however, indicate a bullish turn, with a significant upward trend in the company’s 12-month price targets. The average target has surged by 6.51%, settling at $176.17, within a range
Republic Services' Financial Fortitude: Analyst Ratings Signal Bullish Trend
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
4 mins ago
South Korean Regulator Warns Against Brokering US Spot Bitcoin ETFs
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
4 mins ago
Malahat First Nation and Energy Plug Technologies Join Hands to Boost Green Energy Transition
Microsoft's Billion-Euro Investment in Greece's Digital Infrastructure Approved
48 seconds ago
Microsoft's Billion-Euro Investment in Greece's Digital Infrastructure Approved
US/UK Military Strikes in Yemen: Market Impact and Surprising Bond Rally
3 mins ago
US/UK Military Strikes in Yemen: Market Impact and Surprising Bond Rally
Name Change Controversy: Waimarino Adventure Park Expresses Concern
3 mins ago
Name Change Controversy: Waimarino Adventure Park Expresses Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
8 seconds
Yuzvendra Chahal's Social Outing with Orry Sparks Reactions Amidst Career Speculations
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
34 seconds
Fourteenth Amendment, Trump, and the Tug-of-War Over Presidential Immunity
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
57 seconds
The Crucial Role of Regular Pap Smears: A Plea for Cancer Prevention
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
2 mins
Starmer's £111m Tooth Brushing Scheme: A Step Too Far?
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
2 mins
Ecuador Proposes VAT Hike Aimed at Tackling Internal Security Crisis
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
2 mins
Brewing Connections: LifeCare Edinburgh's Innovative Approach to Combat Loneliness
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
4 mins
Kickstart Your Wellness Journey: Top Health and Wellbeing Picks for January
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
6 mins
Bailey Cadamarteri: The Rising Star of Sheffield Wednesday
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
6 mins
Farmers Alliance: A New Addition to Ireland's Political Landscape
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app