Business

Saudi Arabia Leads as Japan’s Top Oil Supplier in November 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:57 pm EST
Saudi Arabia Leads as Japan’s Top Oil Supplier in November 2023

In November 2023, Japan’s oil imports witnessed a substantial surge, with Saudi Arabia playing a pivotal role in this increase. Japan imported a total of 33.27 million barrels from Saudi Arabia, representing 42.7% of its overall oil imports for that particular month. As per the data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan’s total oil imports for November stood at 77.89 million barrels.

Arab Countries Dominating Japan’s Oil Imports

In the wake of the import data, it was revealed that a whopping 94.6% share, or 73.68 million barrels, of Japan’s oil imports were sourced from Arab countries. The list of contributors included prominent oil-producing nations such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Sudan. Among these, the UAE emerged as the second-largest supplier after Saudi Arabia, providing 29.27 million barrels, which accounted for 37.6% of Japan’s total oil imports.

Smaller Players in Japan’s Oil Imports

Other Arab nations like Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Sudan also played their part, albeit with smaller contributions. Kuwait accounted for 9% of the imports, followed by Qatar with 4.7%, Oman with 0.6%, and Sudan with a minimal 0.2%. These numbers not only highlight the significant role of Arab countries in Japan’s oil imports but also the diversification in the country’s oil import sources.

Diversification Amid Embargo on Iran and Russia

Japan’s diversification strategy is even more apparent considering the ongoing embargo on oil imports from Iran and Russia. The country has broadened its oil import sources to include regions like the United States (3.1%), Central and South America (1.4%), Southeast Asia (0.4%), and Oceania (0.3%).

Crude oil is a crucial energy source for Japan, contributing to about one-third of the country’s energy consumption. With Saudi Arabia’s recent announcement of extending production cuts of 1 million barrels per day to September, and the possibility of further extensions, the dynamics of Japan’s oil imports may witness significant changes in the coming months.

Business Japan Saudi Arabia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

