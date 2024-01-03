en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Saudi Arabia Extends Solidarity to Japan Following Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Saudi Arabia Extends Solidarity to Japan Following Earthquake

A devastating earthquake recently shook Japan, leaving behind a trail of fatalities and injuries. Amidst this catastrophe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia has extended its profound condolences and sympathy to the Asian nation. The Kingdom’s message not only conveyed the gravity of the situation but also demonstrated the robust and supportive relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Saudi Arabia’s Solidarity with Japan

In a public statement, the Ministry voiced its solidarity with Japan during these challenging times. The message highlighted Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for the Japanese government and its people, especially in times of crisis. The two nations have a history of friendly relations, and this recent event has further underscored their mutual support and understanding.

Wishes for Rapid Recovery

Moreover, the Kingdom expressed its wishes for a swift recovery for those injured in the earthquake. The sentiment echoes the deep-rooted connections between the two nations and their shared commitment to aid each other in times of need. This message from Saudi Arabia comes at a time when Japan is grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster, and the support from an allied nation is undoubtedly comforting.

International Reactions

In addition to Saudi Arabia, other nations like Jordan, the Maldives, and Vietnam have also reached out to Japan to express their condolences and support. King Abdullah of Jordan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Moosa Zameer, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn of Vietnam have all expressed their sympathies over the losses caused by the earthquake and tsunami in Ishikawa Province, where at least 48 people have been confirmed dead.

0
Japan Saudi Arabia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan Airlines Flight Evacuation: A Testament to Aviation Safety

By Momen Zellmi

Fatal Collision at Haneda Airport Raises Questions on Air Traffic Control and Pet Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Mita and adidas Originals Unveil a Contemporary Rendition of the Classic Samba Sneaker

By BNN Correspondents

YouTuber Adam LZ Reimagines Nissan GT-R R32 as a 'Safari GTR'

By BNN Correspondents

Historic Uomachi Gintengai Arcade in Flames: A Blow to Kitakyushu's He ...
@Accidents · 42 mins
Historic Uomachi Gintengai Arcade in Flames: A Blow to Kitakyushu's He ...
heart comment 0
Year-End Review: UP World LNG Shipping Index Registers 6.85% Gain

By BNN Correspondents

Year-End Review: UP World LNG Shipping Index Registers 6.85% Gain
Speculations Rise Around Metroid Prime 4’s Release on Nintendo’s ‘Switch 2’

By Salman Khan

Speculations Rise Around Metroid Prime 4's Release on Nintendo's 'Switch 2'
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Noto Peninsula: Damage & Recovery

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan's Noto Peninsula: Damage & Recovery
Fatal Crash at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Investigation and Insurance Implications

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Crash at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: Investigation and Insurance Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
22 seconds
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
40 seconds
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
50 seconds
Cruz Hepburn: From Baseball Diamond to Football Field
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
2 mins
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
2 mins
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
3 mins
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
3 mins
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
3 mins
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
3 mins
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app