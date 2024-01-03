Saudi Arabia Extends Solidarity to Japan Following Earthquake

A devastating earthquake recently shook Japan, leaving behind a trail of fatalities and injuries. Amidst this catastrophe, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia has extended its profound condolences and sympathy to the Asian nation. The Kingdom’s message not only conveyed the gravity of the situation but also demonstrated the robust and supportive relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Saudi Arabia’s Solidarity with Japan

In a public statement, the Ministry voiced its solidarity with Japan during these challenging times. The message highlighted Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for the Japanese government and its people, especially in times of crisis. The two nations have a history of friendly relations, and this recent event has further underscored their mutual support and understanding.

Wishes for Rapid Recovery

Moreover, the Kingdom expressed its wishes for a swift recovery for those injured in the earthquake. The sentiment echoes the deep-rooted connections between the two nations and their shared commitment to aid each other in times of need. This message from Saudi Arabia comes at a time when Japan is grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster, and the support from an allied nation is undoubtedly comforting.

International Reactions

In addition to Saudi Arabia, other nations like Jordan, the Maldives, and Vietnam have also reached out to Japan to express their condolences and support. King Abdullah of Jordan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Moosa Zameer, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn of Vietnam have all expressed their sympathies over the losses caused by the earthquake and tsunami in Ishikawa Province, where at least 48 people have been confirmed dead.