Energy

Safety Upgrade Delay at Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant Impacts Japan’s Energy Goals

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:23 am EST
Japan’s Tohoku Electric Power Company has announced a delay in the completion of safety upgrade work at unit 2 of the Onagawa nuclear power plant, located in Miyagi Prefecture. The delay is attributed to unexpected challenges in fireproofing electric cables, a task that is taking longer than initially planned. The company had targeted to resume commercial operations of the reactor around May, but now expects a several-month delay.

Complications in Safety Upgrade Work

The safety upgrade work involves wrapping electrical conduits with fireproof materials. This task has been complicated by the narrow workspace and the presence of equipment and scaffolding for other safety-related tasks. Tohoku Electric has found itself adjusting the route of the electrical conduits to accommodate these challenging site conditions, resulting in an increase in the amount of construction work required.

Regulatory and Local Authority Approval

The Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) approved the draft and final screening reports in November 2019 and February 2020, respectively. These approvals indicated that the upgraded plant would meet revised safety standards introduced in January 2013. However, Tohoku Electric must complete the countermeasure upgrades and receive local authority approval before restarting Onagawa 2.

Onagawa Nuclear Power Plant’s Resilience

The Onagawa nuclear power plant, consisting of three boiling water reactors (BWRs), was the closest to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami’s epicenter but sustained less damage than expected. It was able to achieve cold shutdown after the earthquake, with one power line remaining operational, and the tsunami impact was mitigated due to the plant’s location on an elevated embankment.

The delay in the safety upgrade work at Onagawa nuclear power plant is a significant setback for Japan’s climate goals and efforts to become more self-sufficient in energy. The restart of Onagawa No. 2 would have been the first unit in the east of the nation to restart since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. This development underscores the complexities involved in ensuring the safety of nuclear power facilities, a critical element in Japan’s energy mix.

