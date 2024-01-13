en English
Japan

Robotics at Tech Events: An Innovation Showcase and the Future of Home Robots

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Robotics at Tech Events: An Innovation Showcase and the Future of Home Robots

In an era where technology is rapidly reshaping our lifestyles, the continuous showcase of robotics at prominent tech events like CES has been a consistent reminder of the fascination with the potential of robotics in the future. The stage has been set with demonstrations of robots like Samsung’s robot chef. While these may not always materialize into marketable products, their presentation signifies an unceasing river of innovation.

Realistic Visions and Market Dominance

Samsung’s Ballie, a spherical home robot equipped with a projector, unequivocally represents a more realistic short-term vision for home robots. Despite the intrigue, its market success remains shrouded in uncertainty. The home robot market continues to be dominated by single-purpose robots like the Roomba, which, since 2002, has been a significant hit for iRobot.

Companies persist in investing substantially in developing superior robot vacuums, with noteworthy advancements in navigation and functionality. However, not all ventures are met with success. Amazon’s Astro, a home security robot, has not garnered the expected success, partly due to its high price and limited functionality.

Expanding the Horizons of Home Robotics

At CES, Matic unveiled a home robotics platform that also doubles as a robot vacuum and mop, heralding the possibility of more versatile home robots. The future of home robotics may well involve general-purpose humanoid robots, as our homes are designed for human navigation. However, the price and current technological limitations form considerable barriers to such developments.

Generative AI and Robotics

Generative AI is anticipated to significantly impact robotics, particularly in learning and natural language processing. However, general-purpose systems are still at least five years distant. As we patiently wait, the aging population, especially in Japan, presents a golden opportunity for robotics in the age tech space, with robots being developed to assist older individuals in living independently.

The Baby Boomer generation, with significant disposable income, is seen as a potential target market for these technologies. As the robotics industry continues to evolve, the future landscape of home robots remains an enthralling prospect, with every new development promising a step closer to a technologically advanced domestic life.

Japan Science & Technology
