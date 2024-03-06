Rakuten Symphony's AI-Native Vision: Fast Solutions, Energy Savings, and Future Creation

At the heart of telecommunications, a paradigm shift towards AI-native operations is underway, with industry leaders like Rakuten Symphony paving the way. The recent conversation with Rahul Atri, Managing Director and President of Rakuten Symphony's OSS business, at MWC24 in Barcelona, Spain, unveiled insights into the company's rapid approach towards leveraging AI for efficient network management and energy savings. Atri's perspective on being AI-native vs. cloud-native reveals a foundational strategy for the telecom industry's future.

Embracing AI for Rapid and Efficient Operations

Rahul Atri's journey with Rakuten Mobile and now Rakuten Symphony underscores a relentless pursuit of automation and efficiency through AI. Initially focusing on automating every possible aspect of network operations, Atri's strategy has evolved to harnessing cloud and data as the bedrock for AI-native solutions. This approach aims at solving network problems swiftly and efficiently, aligning with Atri's philosophy that the first recourse to any issue should be AI. The integration of AI/ML models within the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) for energy optimization exemplifies this, promising up to a 25% reduction in energy consumption by intelligently managing network components.

Collaborative Innovations and Practical Solutions

The collaboration between Rakuten Symphony and zTouch Networks marks a significant step towards intent-based orchestration and energy efficiency through AI. This partnership combines zTouch Networks' rApp/xApp portfolio with Rakuten Symphony's RIC and Service Management and Orchestration platforms. The focus is on practical solutions that not only save costs but also enhance revenue streams by prioritizing traffic and improving user experience. Atri's method of identifying problems and reverse-engineering solutions emphasizes the practical application of AI in telecommunications, moving beyond theoretical possibilities to tangible benefits.

Creating the Future of Telecommunications

Rakuten Symphony's announcements at MWC24, particularly regarding AI's role in network optimization and energy savings, reflect Peter Drucker's adage, "The best way to predict the future is to create it." Atri's vision for an AI-native telecommunications industry is not just about adopting new technologies but fundamentally transforming operations to be faster, more efficient, and economically viable. This forward-thinking approach suggests a future where AI not only solves existing problems but also unlocks new possibilities for service delivery and customer experience in the telecom sector.

The conversation with Rahul Atri and the developments at Rakuten Symphony and MWC24 signify a turning point for the telecommunications industry. As companies navigate the transition to AI-native operations, the focus on speed, efficiency, and practicality will likely shape the next generation of telecom services. The journey towards AI-native telecom operations is just beginning, but with visionaries like Atri leading the charge, the future looks promising.