Japan

Quantum Leap: Prototype of Room Temperature Single-Photon Light Source Developed

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) and the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology have achieved a significant breakthrough in quantum technology. They have successfully developed a prototype of a single-photon light source that operates at room temperature. This advancement is widely seen as a critical step towards the creation of a quantum internet. The single photons produced by this source serve as quantum bits, or qubits, the fundamental units of quantum computing and networks.

A Novel Approach to Single-Photon Emission

The unique aspect of this development is the utilisation of standard materials and methods, a stark deviation from previous techniques that necessitated complex engineering or cryogenic cooling. The light source is constructed from commercially available amorphous silica optical fiber pre-doped with rare earth ytterbium ions. The fabrication process employs a conventional heat-and-pull technique which creates a controlled taper. This process stretches the spacing between ytterbium ions, converting them into single-photon emitters.

Proof of Concept and Future Development

The researchers were able to demonstrate that the average distance between ions after the fabrication process is adequate for individual photon emission. This was confirmed using autocorrelation measurement, which indicated that the photons were emitted from isolated sources. Looking ahead, the team is considering testing other rare earth elements like erbium. They are also working on the development of micro- or nano-scale cavities to enhance the quantity, quality, and speed of photon emission.

Implications for Quantum Technology

The implications of this development are far-reaching. The advancements in the quantity, quality, and speed of photon emission are essential for the commercialization of the technology. They are also crucial for potential applications in quantum communications and computations, paving the way for a transformative leap in technology.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

