Disaster

Puyallup Couple’s GoFundMe Campaign Aids Earthquake-Stricken Parents in Japan, Encourages Global Donations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Amid the devastating repercussions of the earthquakes that trembled across Japan, a story of resilience and solidarity unfolds in Puyallup, Washington. Trey and Rie Manning, originally from Japan, are making a determined effort to extend aid to those affected. The seismic events have taken a personal toll on the couple, with Rie’s parents’ home on the Noto Peninsula in Japan sustaining severe damage. The house, which had withstood the test of time for 50 years, was not spared the wrath of the natural disaster.

Communication Challenges Amid Chaos

Direct communication has been a challenge in the aftermath of the earthquakes. Rie has not been able to establish direct contact with her parents. However, through the help of a friend, Rie’s sister was able to relay the news that their parents are physically unharmed, despite the ruin that surrounds them.

A Beacon of Hope: The GoFundMe Campaign

In response to the destruction, the Mannings have turned to the power of collective aid. They initiated a GoFundMe campaign with the aim of gathering financial support not just for their parents’ home repairs, but also for their day-to-day living expenses in these trying times. The campaign reflects their belief that even modest contributions can accumulate into substantial assistance that has the potential to significantly improve the lives of those affected by the catastrophic earthquakes.

Encouraging Global Solidarity

But the Mannings’ efforts extend beyond their personal plight. They are leveraging their platform to encourage people worldwide to donate to various organizations aiding in the recovery efforts from the earthquake’s damage. The couple’s actions embody a testament to the power of resilience, community, and global solidarity in the face of devastating adversity.

Disaster Japan
