en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Powerful Earthquakes Shake Japan, Prompting Tsunami Warnings and Raising Readiness Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Powerful Earthquakes Shake Japan, Prompting Tsunami Warnings and Raising Readiness Concerns

Japan, a nation no stranger to seismic activity, has been rattled once more by a series of potent earthquakes, the strongest registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.6. The epicenter of these tremors lay off the coast of the central region, triggering a major tsunami warning and leading to mass evacuations. The jolts were felt far and wide, resulting in significant disruptions to infrastructure and daily life.

Series of Tremors Impacting Life and Infrastructure

The series of earthquakes commenced with a 7.6 magnitude tremor off Japan’s western coastline, leading to waves over a meter high. Subsequent aftershocks, numbering more than 50, further impacted the region. The most significant damage was reported in Ishikawa prefecture, where the earthquake led to the collapse of houses, the ignition of a large fire, and the unfortunate fatalities of four individuals. The tremors disrupted power supplies, led to the suspension of flights and rail services, and caused significant interruptions to phone and internet services.

Emergency Response and Warnings

In response to the seismic events, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level warnings for other regions. The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center later confirmed that the tsunami danger had largely passed. The damage caused by the earthquakes prompted the deployment of about 1,000 military personnel to aid in rescue and recovery efforts. Warnings were also issued to residents in coastal areas and along rivers to evacuate immediately. As many as 33,000 homes were left without power and with several people injured in the affected prefectures.

Concerns About the Readiness of Emergency Response Systems

These earthquakes have once again raised concerns about the readiness of buildings and emergency response systems in earthquake-prone regions. Japan has faced its fair share of devastating earthquakes and tsunamis in the past, and these recent events serve as a harsh reminder of the country’s vulnerability. The full extent of the damage and any casualties are yet to be determined as rescue and assessment operations continue. Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority reported no irregularities at nuclear power plants, and the Shika nuclear power plant is also reported to be unaffected. However, the overall situation remains fluid, with continued vigilance and preparedness necessary.

0
Disaster Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Flash Floods Rock Queensland's Gold Coast: A Community on Edge

By Geeta Pillai

Beitbridge in Crisis: Inadequate Drainage System Leads to Catastrophic Flooding

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fire Ravages Historic Chateau du Grand-Serquigny in Normandy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

West Java Jolted Awake by Series of Earthquakes: No Casualties Reported

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Severe Flooding Claims Over 20 Lives in Ladysmith, South Africa ...
@Disaster · 4 hours
Severe Flooding Claims Over 20 Lives in Ladysmith, South Africa ...
heart comment 0
Japan Rocked by Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake: Tsunami Breaches Coastal Defenses

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Rocked by Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake: Tsunami Breaches Coastal Defenses
Japan on Edge: Powerful Earthquakes Trigger Tsunami Warnings

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Japan on Edge: Powerful Earthquakes Trigger Tsunami Warnings
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Wake of Destruction and Response

By Hadeel Hashem

Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Wake of Destruction and Response
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan, Triggers Tsunami and Highlights Need for Preparedness

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan, Triggers Tsunami and Highlights Need for Preparedness
Latest Headlines
World News
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Former Opposition Leader as Prime Minister
45 seconds
Chad's Transitional Government Appoints Former Opposition Leader as Prime Minister
Ex-World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
48 seconds
Ex-World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Order
2 mins
2024: The Year That Could Reshape the Global Order
Russell Wilson's Benching: A Controversial Intersection of Power, Contracts, and Ethics in the NFL
2 mins
Russell Wilson's Benching: A Controversial Intersection of Power, Contracts, and Ethics in the NFL
Andy Murray Showcases Determination Despite Defeat at Brisbane International
3 mins
Andy Murray Showcases Determination Despite Defeat at Brisbane International
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
3 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Transformation and Challenges
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
5 mins
Turkey Gears Up for High-Stakes Local Elections
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
5 mins
Sudan's Political Crisis: A Ray of Hope as Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
7 mins
Opinium Poll Unveils Public Discontent Over Brexit Implications
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app