Japan

Powerful Earthquakes Rock Central Japan, Trigger Tsunami Warnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Powerful Earthquakes Rock Central Japan, Trigger Tsunami Warnings

In a major seismic event, a series of powerful earthquakes rocked central Japan on Monday afternoon, leading to the activation of a tsunami warning system and mandatory evacuations. The most potent quake registered a significant 7.6 on the Richter scale, with the epicenter located in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Immediate Impact and Damage Assessment

The immediate impact of the earthquakes was dramatic and far-reaching. Infrastructure damage was substantial, with reports of collapsed houses, severed power lines, and blocked highways. An estimated 30,000 homes went dark, marking the largest power outage since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. Tragically, four people lost their lives in the quake, dozens were injured, and an unknown number of individuals remain trapped under the rubble of fallen buildings.

Consequent Tsunami Warnings and Aftershocks

The seismic activity triggered tsunami alerts across various regions, with waves hitting parts of the Japanese coast. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported over 60 tremors following the initial quake. Despite the downgrade of some tsunami warnings, several regions remained on high alert. In the city of Wajima, a significant fire broke out, engulfing numerous buildings and contributing to the unfolding disaster.

Japan’s Response and Preparedness

Being one of the most seismically active nations, Japan has a well-developed disaster response system. Emergency services were likely mobilized rapidly to assess the situation, provide aid, and maintain public safety. Notably, Japan’s nuclear authority confirmed that there was ‘no risk of radioactivity leaking’ from the nuclear power plants in the affected areas, addressing fears reminiscent of the 2011 Fukushima incident. As the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of these earthquakes, its resilience and preparedness are once again put to the test.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

