en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan, Triggers Tsunami and Highlights Need for Preparedness

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:19 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:23 pm EST
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan, Triggers Tsunami and Highlights Need for Preparedness

Japan’s western coastline was jolted by a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake, triggering tsunami waves over a meter high and leading to substantial property damage and major disruptions. The earthquake’s epicenter was in central Japan, resulting in a series of aftershocks and evoking tsunami alerts across multiple prefectures. This seismic activity underscores Japan’s ongoing vulnerability to such natural disasters, emphasizing the imperative need for emergency preparedness and swift action.

Waves of Disruption

The Japan Meteorological Agency initially issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings for the rest of Honshu, as well as Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island. The warning was later downgraded to a regular tsunami, but the threat of aftershocks and potential lethal waves remained for coastal areas. This sequence of powerful earthquakes led to extensive damage, triggered fires, and left tens of thousands without power.

Emergency Response and Evacuations

In response to the escalating situation, the government ordered more than 97,000 people in nine prefectures to evacuate. Residents were directed to safe zones like sports halls and school gymnasiums. Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, instructed search and rescue teams to prioritize saving lives, emphasizing the urgency of the situation. Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi stressed the critical need for people in coastal areas to move away from the impending tsunami, highlighting the government’s proactive approach to minimizing casualties.

Implications on Japan’s Nuclear Industry

The powerful earthquake also caused significant concern for Japan’s nuclear industry. Authorities reported no immediate irregularities at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan. However, the quake’s proximity to these facilities evoked memories of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, which led to a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. This incident served as a grim reminder of the destructive potential of natural disasters and their possible implications on nuclear facilities.

This event underscores the importance of swift action and emergency preparedness in the face of natural disasters. As Japan continues to grapple with the aftermath of this powerful earthquake, it serves as a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictable force and the necessity of resilience and readiness in such circumstances.

0
Disaster Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A Nation Responds Amidst Global Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Grapples with Major Earthquake and Tsunami: A Test of Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan's Noto Peninsula

By BNN Correspondents

Shimla Inferno: Fire Engulfs Jubbal, Nine Families Left Homeless

By Rafia Tasleem

M4.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Le Robert, Martinique: A Closer Look ...
@Disaster · 1 hour
M4.7 Earthquake Strikes Near Le Robert, Martinique: A Closer Look ...
heart comment 0
Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Triggers Major Tsunami Warning

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Powerful 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan, Triggers Major Tsunami Warning
Second Potent Earthquake Rattles Western Japan, Prompting Concern and Calls for Preparedness

By BNN Correspondents

Second Potent Earthquake Rattles Western Japan, Prompting Concern and Calls for Preparedness
SODMA Helps War and Flood-Affected Families in Somalia

By BNN Correspondents

SODMA Helps War and Flood-Affected Families in Somalia
7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Japan, Sparks Immediate Disaster Response

By BNN Correspondents

7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Japan, Sparks Immediate Disaster Response
Latest Headlines
World News
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
1 min
United Cup: Swiatek, de Minaur Lead Teams to Quarter-Finals
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
3 mins
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
4 mins
President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Resolute Pursuit of Labor, Education, and Pension Reforms
South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea
5 mins
South Korea and US to Establish Strengthened Deterrence Regime against North Korea
The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact
5 mins
The 2024 Elections: Misinformation and its Global Impact
Camden Council Advocates LGBT+ Inclusion Through Procurement Process
5 mins
Camden Council Advocates LGBT+ Inclusion Through Procurement Process
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler Strikes into World Darts Championship Semi-Finals
6 mins
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler Strikes into World Darts Championship Semi-Finals
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term as DRC President: A Beacon of Hope or a Political Farce?
8 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term as DRC President: A Beacon of Hope or a Political Farce?
Ngige Counsels Soludo on Anambra State Security and Infrastructure
15 mins
Ngige Counsels Soludo on Anambra State Security and Infrastructure
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
19 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
25 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
30 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
31 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
47 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
50 mins
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
54 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app