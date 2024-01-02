en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: Extensive Damage, Tsunami Advisory Issued

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:57 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: Extensive Damage, Tsunami Advisory Issued

Japan, a nation accustomed to the wrath of Mother Nature’s seismic tantrums, woke up to a powerful earthquake yesterday. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, struck central Japan, causing at least one reported fatality, significant property damage, power outages, and triggering a tsunami advisory. Waves of approximately 1 meter were recorded along Japan’s west coast and as far away as South Korea.

The Tremor’s Aftermath

Initially, a major tsunami warning was issued for Ishikawa prefecture, which was subsequently downgraded to an advisory. However, the quake’s intensity was not lost on the inhabitants of Japan. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this quake is the strongest experienced in the region in over four decades. Government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi reported that houses were destroyed, fires ignited, and army personnel were deployed for crucial rescue operations.

(Read Also: Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment)

The Wake of Destruction

Local media unveiled a grim picture of the destruction caused by the earthquake. Scenes of a collapsed building in Suzu and a split road in Wajima were just the tip of the iceberg. The tremor also caused panic and damage in nearby areas like Kanazawa and Nagano prefecture. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) cautioned residents of the potential for more potent quakes in the region, adding to the existing fear and uncertainty.

(Read Also: New Year’s Day Earthquake Rocks Japan: A Test of Preparedness and Resilience)

Evacuation and Response

Over 97,000 residents across nine prefectures were directed to evacuate and spent a chilly night in emergency shelters. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed search and rescue teams to prioritize life-saving efforts. However, their access was complicated by blocked roads. The Imperial Household Agency, in response to the disaster, canceled Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako’s New Year appearance.

Following the earthquake, concerns have resurfaced regarding Japan’s nuclear industry, especially since the recent lifting of an operational ban on Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear plant. The world’s largest nuclear plant had been offline since the infamous 2011 tsunami. The memory of that disaster underscores the potential risks and underscores the national anxiety prompted by this latest quake.

Read More 

0
Asia Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Geopolitical Developments of 2024: A Global Overview

By Nimrah Khatoon

Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook for 2024

By Waqas Arain

The Food and Beverage Sector in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilience

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Pakistan Grapples with Sharp Surge in Militant Attacks in 2023 ...
@Asia · 54 mins
Pakistan Grapples with Sharp Surge in Militant Attacks in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
State Street Bank Makes Historic First Dollar/Won Trade in South Korea’s Interbank Market

By Mahnoor Jehangir

State Street Bank Makes Historic First Dollar/Won Trade in South Korea's Interbank Market
New Year’s Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness

By Waqas Arain

New Year's Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness
Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition

By Salman Khan

Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition
President Xi Jinping Sets Tone for 2024 in New Year Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

President Xi Jinping Sets Tone for 2024 in New Year Address
Latest Headlines
World News
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
3 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
4 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
12 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
15 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
17 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
17 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
17 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
17 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
19 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
36 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app