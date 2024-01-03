Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Noto Peninsula: Damage & Recovery

On New Year’s Day, Japan’s Noto Peninsula was jolted by a significant earthquake, the most powerful since 1885, affecting nearby regions including the town of Tonami in the Toyama prefecture. The seismic event, with a magnitude of 7.6, resulted in a violent disturbance in a local canal, captured on video by Rie Yakushi, a visitor in the region. The footage underscored the intensity of the quake, visibly agitating the water in the canal. The event has left a lasting impact on the region, with the death toll standing at 65 and counting, as reported by NHK, Japan’s national broadcaster.

Unleashing Nature’s Fury

The quake’s epicenter was near the Noto Peninsula in the Ishikawa prefecture. The aftermath was dire: buildings collapsed, people were trapped under rubble, and thousands of households were left without power and water. The region was also put on high alert for the risk of additional quakes, fires, and landslides. Warnings for possible tsunami waves extended to Russia, North and South Korea, and Sakhalin Island.

Widespread Impact and Recovery Efforts

Several areas in central Japan, including Suzu, Wajima, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Gifu prefectures, felt the quake’s destructive power. In Suzu and Wajima, the ground was uplifted by up to 4 meters and 1 meter respectively. Tsunami warnings were lifted eventually, but not before creating widespread panic. Rescue efforts are currently underway, with international support offered by nations including the United States, Canada, and Italy.

Earthquake’s Ripple Effect

The earthquake’s tremors were felt as far as Tokyo, located 300km away, triggering memories of the devastating 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake which resulted in a massive tsunami and a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant. Despite the current circumstances, universities in the affected prefectures are taking safety precautions and plan to resume classes on January 9. The majority of students have responded to safety confirmation systems, and universities continue to gather information on the situation. As the region recovers, this event serves as a stark reminder of the raw, terrifying power of nature.