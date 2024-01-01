Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Noto Peninsula

A powerful earthquake registering a magnitude of 7.6 off the Noto Peninsula on Japan’s northwest coast has left the country grappling with significant destruction and loss. The quake, which triggered a widespread tsunami warning, was followed by more than 50 aftershocks, shaking the nation’s infrastructure and causing numerous buildings to collapse.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

The quake struck on Monday, at a shallow depth, registering a maximum 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale. The aftermath revealed six cases of individuals trapped inside collapsed buildings. The government, in response, deployed the Self-Defense Forces to aid in the affected areas. Emergency services are overwhelmed with calls for assistance, indicating the severity of the disaster.

Extensive Damage Across Prefectures

In Ishikawa prefecture, numerous roads and houses were damaged, and many houses collapsed in Noto region and Hakui city. Approximately 32,500 homes lost power, and the torii gate of a shrine in Kanazawa also collapsed. Flights and train services were canceled, and authorities urged people to flee to high land or the top of a nearby building as quickly as possible. The quake was so powerful that its effects were felt as far as Tokyo.

Looking Ahead: Seismic Activity and Preparedness

This quake is a stark reminder of Japan’s vulnerability to seismic activity. The country, located in the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire,’ is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone areas. As the nation reels from this disaster, its resilience and preparedness for such calamities will be put to the test. The government’s quick deployment of assistance is an encouraging sign of preparedness, but the widespread damage underscores the continuous need for infrastructure investment in earthquake-prone regions.