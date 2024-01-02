Powerful Earthquake Devastates Central Japan: Trinidad and Tobago Nationals Safe

Central Japan was struck by a devastating earthquake on New Year’s Day. Registering a powerful magnitude of 7.6, the quake caused widespread destruction, leading to the collapse of numerous homes and the issuance of tsunami warnings. The earthquake’s aftermath has resulted in 55 confirmed fatalities as of 11:40 am (AST).

Anxious Hours for Residents and Rescuers

Emergency rescue teams have been deployed by the government to the heavily impacted Noto peninsula. The devastation wrought by the quake has left many individuals trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, anxiously awaiting rescue. Over 500 people were stranded at Noto’s airport, with rail services and flights into the affected areas being suspended as a precautionary measure.

Concerns for Japan’s Nuclear Industry

The earthquake occurred at a particularly sensitive time for Japan’s nuclear industry, which has faced considerable opposition since the catastrophic 2011 Fukushima disaster. The implications of this natural disaster on the already embattled industry are yet to be seen.

Trinidad and Tobago Nationals in Japan

Dr. Amery Browne, the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs for Trinidad and Tobago (T&T), communicated to Guardian Media that the government has not received any requests for assistance from T&T nationals residing in Japan. Dr. Browne reassured that the situation is being closely monitored in conjunction with the Embassy of Japan. There have been no reported injuries or deaths among T&T nationals in the earthquake-affected areas to date.