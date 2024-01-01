en English
Japan

Powerful Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Unsettle Central Japan

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Powerful Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Unsettle Central Japan

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked central Japan, triggering a tsunami warning and sparking evacuation advisories for coastal inhabitants. The event has swept the prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama with a sense of imminent danger. The aftermath of the quake was marked by a tsunami of approximately 1 meter in height, impacting coastal areas along the Sea of Japan. The expectation of a larger wave has heightened the sense of urgency.

Implications for Nuclear Power Facilities

Hokuriku Electric Power has been conducting thorough inspections for any irregularities at its nuclear power facilities. At the same time, Kansai Electric Power reported no abnormalities at its plants but continues to keep a vigilant eye on the situation. The memory of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that led to widespread destruction and nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima still casts a long shadow over the country, making the current situation all the more tense.

Japan’s Seismic History

This seismic event comes years after a significant earthquake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011. The disaster resulted in widespread destruction, causing the deaths of 18,000 people and leading to nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. These historical events have made Japan one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, leading to strict construction regulations designed to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes.

Unrelated Events in Japan and Gaza

In other news, a traditional ceremony for children in Japan is witnessing a surge in popularity among pet owners. This trend can be seen as a response to the country’s declining birth rates, indicating a shift in societal norms and attitudes. On a completely different note, an Israeli named Maya Regev has been injured in Gaza. Both of these events, although unrelated to the earthquake and tsunami, have significant implications on a societal and international level.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

