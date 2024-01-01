Powerful Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Unsettle Central Japan

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked central Japan, triggering a tsunami warning and sparking evacuation advisories for coastal inhabitants. The event has swept the prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama with a sense of imminent danger. The aftermath of the quake was marked by a tsunami of approximately 1 meter in height, impacting coastal areas along the Sea of Japan. The expectation of a larger wave has heightened the sense of urgency.

Implications for Nuclear Power Facilities

Hokuriku Electric Power has been conducting thorough inspections for any irregularities at its nuclear power facilities. At the same time, Kansai Electric Power reported no abnormalities at its plants but continues to keep a vigilant eye on the situation. The memory of the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that led to widespread destruction and nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima still casts a long shadow over the country, making the current situation all the more tense.

Japan’s Seismic History

This seismic event comes years after a significant earthquake and tsunami hit northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011. The disaster resulted in widespread destruction, causing the deaths of 18,000 people and leading to nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. These historical events have made Japan one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries, leading to strict construction regulations designed to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes.

