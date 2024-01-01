Powerful Earthquake and Tsunami hit Japan: Yahoo Addresses Privacy Concerns

On Monday, a powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 rocked Japan, causing significant damage, triggering tsunami waves of over one metre in height, and prompting a major evacuation. The earthquake, the strongest in the region in over four decades, hit in Ishikawa prefecture and led to widespread power outages, transportation disruptions, and over 36,000 households losing power. The natural disaster has had far-reaching implications, affecting not only Japan’s residential sectors but also the nuclear industry which has faced opposition since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Tsunami Aftermath and Evacuation Efforts

The earthquake gave rise to tsunami waves that struck various parts of Japan’s coastal areas. The Japan Meteorological Agency initially issued a major tsunami warning, but this was later downgraded. Despite the downgrade, the government ordered the evacuation of more than 97,000 people in nine prefectures on the western coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued urgent evacuation warnings, emphasizing the need to prioritize human life above all else. This resulted in millions of Japanese traditionally visiting shrines and temples on Jan 1 being affected.

Extensive Damages and Responses

The earthquake led to collapsed buildings, fires, and panic among residents. There were reports of at least 30 collapsed buildings in Wajima, and the quake jolted buildings in the capital, Tokyo. Transportation was severely affected with West Japan Railway reporting that 1,400 passengers remained stuck on halted bullet train services between Kanazawa and Toyama cities. Some airlines also had to cancel or turn back flights to the affected regions. The defense ministry dispatched 1,000 military personnel to help with rescue and recovery efforts.

Yahoo’s Involvement and Privacy Concerns

Amidst the unfolding catastrophe, Yahoo, a member of the Yahoo family of brands which includes AOL and the digital advertising service, interspersed the news of the earthquake and tsunami with messages about privacy concerns related to cookies and personal data usage. Yahoo emphasised the user’s ability to change their preferences at any time through the ‘Privacy & cookie settings’ or ‘Privacy dashboard’ on their platforms, bringing to light the need for users to understand how their personal data is utilized.